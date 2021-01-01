Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool lying in wait for Mbappe

Dennis heads to Cologne
1. FC Köln have completed the signing of @dennisblessed42 on loan from @ClubBrugge until the end of the season.— 1. FC Cologne (@fckoeln_en) January 25, 2021
He'll wear the number 43 for #effzeh! 💪
Laporta calls for PSG to respect Barca
Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta has called on Paris Saint-Germain to be respectful.
PSG are reportedly circling should Lionel Messi decide to leave, but Laporta - who is favourite to take charge at Barca - has said he wants the French giants to play fair.
"We also ask PSG to be respectful with Barca, and not to try to destabilise us," RMC quote Laporta as saying.
Clyne signs Palace extension
Nathaniel Clyne has signed a new contract and is now tied to Crystal Palace until the end of the season.
“I’m enjoying my football,” the defender told Palace’s official website. “The players have been top class and I’m enjoying working with the manager and the coaching staff, and looking forward to the rest of the season.”
Wylie swaps Celtic for Ballymena
✍🏻 | Welcome Ben Wylie— Ballymena United FC (@BallymenaUnited) January 25, 2021
Ballymena United are absolutely delighted to announce the loan signing of local teenager Ben Wylie until the end of the season from Celtic.
More here 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻https://t.co/1TBigLANHG pic.twitter.com/bKerJP0xLA
Liverpool ready to pounce as Real struggle over Mbappe deal
Reds ready to step in for Mbappe
Real Madrid are struggling to put together a package for Kylian Mbappe, and this could allow Liverpool to steal in.
Finaces are tight in the Spanish capital, and sanctioning a massive wage and fee for Mbappe while asking their squad to take pay cuts would cause friction.
And Mundo Deportivo is saying that Liverpool are waiting in the wings to pounce for the Paris Saint-Germain superstar.
Kokorin arrives at Fiorentina
"Forza Viola!" 👋👍#ForzaViola 💜 #Fiorentina #Kokorin pic.twitter.com/UuP4u4HPlw— ACF Fiorentina English (@ACFFiorentinaEN) January 25, 2021
Burnley in talks to sign Kenny
Burnley are in talks to sign defender Jonjoe Kenny from Everton.
Football Insider is saying talks are at an advanced stage and that a deal is likely to be thrashed out before the January transfer window closes.
Martins agrees new DC United deal
Felipe Martins has agreed to a one-year contract extension with DC United.
The midfielder is now tied to the club through the 2021 season, with an option to extend for a further 12 months.