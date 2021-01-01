Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Chelsea host Arsenal, Juventus, Milan, Inter, Atletico Madrid & PSG also in action

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Aubameyang, Smith Rowe, Arsenal 2020-21
Ronaldo scores his 100th goal for Juventus

2021-05-12T19:39:55Z

Juve make it 2-0 over Sassuolo, and it's that man Ronaldo again The goal is his 100th since making the move to Italy.

Chelsea 0 - 1 Arsenal

2021-05-12T19:28:03Z

A defensive disaster and Arsenal take the lead!

An absolutely horrendous givaway from Jorginho, who nearly puts the ball in his own net! Kepa parries the ball out to Aubameyang, who slips it to Smith Rowe who has the whole net to shoot at to make it 1-0.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Arsenal

2021-05-12T19:27:18Z

What a chance for Chelsea, as Havertz breaks through following a giveaway from Mari. The German puts his shot up and over Leno, though, leaving Mari as the most thankful person at Stamford Bridge. 

Chelsea 0 - 0 Arsenal

2021-05-12T19:22:43Z

First half-chance of the game as Pulisic finds Mount in the box. Shot from Mount results in a simple save for Leno, but an early look for the hosts. 

Sassuolo 0 - 1 Juventus

2021-05-12T19:18:30Z

Goal for Juventus, and the race for a Champions League spot is back on! Rabiot with the low-driven finish from outside the box to give Juve the early lead. 

Chelsea 0 - 0 Arsneal

2021-05-12T19:16:40Z

Kickoff and we're underway!

Milan sides cruising

2021-05-12T19:10:31Z

A stunner from Theo Hernandez to give AC Milan the 1-0 lead over Torino. Meanwhile, their crosstown rivals Inter are cruising, up 2-0 against Roma in the 21st minute behind goals from Marcelo Brozovic and Mathais Vecino. 

Penalty save for Buffon!

2021-05-12T19:07:00Z

Just one day after announcing his Juventus departure, Gianluigi Buffon has saved Domenico Berardi's penalty in the 16th minute!

Seven changes in the Chelsea XI

2021-05-12T19:02:43Z

Thomas Tuchel has made seven changes to the Chelsea XI, most notably resting N'Golo Kante in midfield and starting Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal.

"You scare me now! Seven from the City game? Didn't feel like we had so many changes," he told Sky Sports.

"Some of them were out for one match so still have two matches in a week. We have a strong line up today. Full trust to them."

Arteta speaks pregame: What Tuchel has done is remarkable!

2021-05-12T18:53:15Z

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to Sky Sports: "We have been struggling in the last few months in terms of results and performance. We know what we have to do.

"Frank [Lampard] did a lot of good things and positive things, Thomas [Tuchel] has inherited a good team that he has improved. Two finals, a lot of credit to him because what he has done is remarkable."

Some memorable milestones for two Chelsea stars

2021-05-12T18:51:53Z

Chelsea and Arsenal teams are in!

2021-05-12T18:25:18Z

Some reading ahead of tonight's game

2021-05-12T18:20:57Z

Before Arsenal face Chelsea, our Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts looked ahead to the club's summer plans and what sort of overhaul should be expected for Mikel Arteta's squad.

Teams are also in for Inter-Roma

2021-05-12T18:16:23Z

Teams are also in for the Serie A champions-elect Inter as they take on Roma.

Inter XI: Radu; Skriniar, Ranocchia, D'Ambrosio; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Vecino, Perisic; Lukaku, Sanchez.

Toma XI: Fuzato; Karsdorp, Mancini, Kumbulla, Santon; Darboe, Cristante; Pedro, Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko

Juventus XI is in!

2021-05-12T18:08:45Z

Here's Juventus' team to take on Sassuolo: Buffon; Danilo, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Chiesa, Arthur, Rabiot, Kulusevski; Dybala, Ronaldo

 As things stand, Juve are three points behind fourth-place AC Milan.

Hello folks, and welcome to today's matchday blog!

2021-05-12T18:03:50Z

Another busy day of football on the cards today as Chelsea are set to host Arsenal in the day's marquee match.

But that clash between London giants is far from the only big match on the schedule. In Italy, Juventus will fight for a Champions League spot against Sassuolo while Inter and AC Milan face Roma and Torino, respectively.

Elsewhere, PSG are in the Coupe de France final against Montepellier while Atletico Madrid can move closer to La Liga's title with a win over Real Sociedad. 