Lazio vs Verona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Lazio and Verona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Europa League hopefuls Lazio will welcome Verona to Stadio Olimpico for a Serie A encounter on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back Coppa Italia semi-finals exit to Juventus in the mid-week, while Mastini picked up a 1-0 league win against Udinese last weekend.

Lazio vs Verona kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Stadio Olimpico

The Serie A match between Lazio and Verona will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Saturday, April 27, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Lazio vs Verona online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Serie A match between Lazio and Verona will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 4, with live streaming available on discovery+ and ITVX.

Team news & squads

Lazio team news

With Valentin Castellanos in line to start upfront, Le Aquile captain Ciro Immobile is likely to feature off the bench once again.

Daichi Kamada, Ivan Provedel, Manuel Lazzari and Mattia Zccagni are all sidelined through injuries.

Lazio possible XI: Mandas; Casale, Patric, Gila; Rovella, Guendouzi, Vecino, Marusic; Alberto, Anderson; Castellanos.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sepe, Mandas Defenders: Casale, Romagnoli, Patric, Gila, Marusic, Pellegrini, Hysaj Midfielders: Rovella, Cataldi, Guendouzi, Alberto, Vecino, A. Anderson, Fernandes Forwards: Immobile, Castellanos, Gonzalez, F. Anderson, Isaksen, Pedro, Lombardi

Verona team news

The duo of Juan Manuel Cruz and Pawel Dawidowicz are unlikely to be available for selection.

Meanwhile, Tijjani Noslin remains as the visitor's main thread in the final third.

Verona possible XI: Montipo; Centonze, Coppola, Magnani, Cabal; Silva, Serdar; Mitrovic, Folorunsho, Lazovic; Noslin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Montipo, Perilli, Chiesa, Berardi Defenders: Coppola, Magnani, Cabal, Vinagre, Centonze, Tchatchoua Midfielders: Belahyane, Charlys, Joselito, Serdar, Duda, Folorunsho, Silva, Lazovic, Suslov, Mitrovic Forwards: Tavsan, Swiderski, Henry, Bonazzoli, Noslin

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Lazio and Verona across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 9, 2023 Verona 1-1 Lazio Serie A February 6, 2023 Verona 1-1 Lazio Serie A September 11, 2022 Lazio 2-0 Verona Serie A May 21, 2022 Lazio 3-3 Verona Serie A October 24, 2021 Verona 4-1 Lazio Serie A

