Girona vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Barcelona will be officially out of the La Liga title race if they fail to pick a win at Girona on Saturday.
Xavi's men moved within 11 points of leaders Real Madrid after the former picked up a 4-2 victory over Valencia on Monday.
On the other hand, in the race to secure Champions League football for next season, Girona are just a couple of points behind Barca having last registered a 2-0 win against Las Palmas.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Girona vs Barcelona kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|May 4, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5:30 pm BST
|Venue:
|Montilivi
La Liga match between Girona and Barcelona will be played at Estadi Montilivi in Girona, Spain.
It will kick off at 5:30 pm BST on Saturday, May 4, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Girona vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, La Liga match between Girona and Barcelona is available to watch and stream online live through ITV4, Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV and ITVX.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Girona team news
Midfielder Borja Garcia and attacker Cristhian Stuani are doubts, while Juanpe, Ricard Artero and Joel Roca are sure to miss out through injuries.
Yan Couto should be able to keep his place on the right side as Viktor Tsyhankov is expected to start on the bench once again, with Artem Dovbyk featuring upfront.
Girona possible XI: Gazzaniga; E. Garcia, Lopez, Blind, Gutierrez; Herrera, A. Garcia; Couto, Martin, Savio; Dovbyk.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Gazzaniga, Carlos, Fuidias
|Defenders:
|E. Garcia, Lopez, Blind, Gutierrez, Martinez, Couto
|Midfielders:
|A. Garcia, Herrera, Solis, Torre, Martin, B. Garcia, Villa, Tsygankov, Fernandez
|Forwards:
|Dovbyk, Stuani, Savio, Portu
Barcelona team news
Long-term absentees Gavi and Alejandro Balde will be joined by Frenkie de Jong in the treatment room.
Pedri is likely to replace Fermin Lopez in the XI despite the latter scoring in the Valencia win, while Andreas Christensen could continue alongside.
Robert Lewandowski will be joined by Lamine Yamal and Raphinha in attack, as Joao Felix and Ferran Torres would make for options from the bench.
Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo; Gundogan, Christensen, Pedri; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga
|Defenders:
|Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Martinez, Cubarsi, Alonso, Cancelo, Fort
|Midfielders:
|Romeu, Pedri, Gundogan, Roberto, Fermin Lopez
|Forwards:
|Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Felix, Yamal, Roque, Guiu
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Girona and Barcelona across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|December 10, 2023
|Barcelona 2-4 Girona
|La Liga
|April 10, 2023
|Barcelona 0-0 Girona
|La Liga
|January 28, 2023
|Girona 0-1 Barcelona
|La Liga
|July 24, 2021
|Barcelona 3-1 Girona
|Club Friendly
|September 16, 2020
|Barcelona 3-1 Girona
|Club Friendly