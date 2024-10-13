+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
England v Greece - UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League B Group B2Getty Images Sport
UEFA Nations League B
Olympiastadion
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Finland vs England Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

UEFA Nations League BFinlandEnglandFinland vs England

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Finland and England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Looking to bounce back from defeat, England are set to take on Finland in Sunday's Nations League match at Helsingin Olympiastadion.

Lee Carsley's men suffered their first defeat in Group B2 as they went down 1-2 against Greece, while Finland are yet to open their account following their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Ireland last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Finland vs England online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Nations League match between Finland and England will be available to watch and stream online live through ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Finland vs England kick-off time & stadium

Date:October 13, 2024
Kick-off time:5 pm BST
Venue:Helsingin olympiastadion

The UEFA Nations League match between Finland and England will be played at Helsingin Olympiastadion in Helsinki, Finland.

It will kick off at 5 pm BST on Sunday, October 13, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Finland team news

Sparta Prague's Kaan Kairinen pulled out from the squad ahead of this month's fixtures, and apart from that Finland boss Markku Kanerva is not faced with injury woes.

Teemu Pukki is likely to get the nod over Joel Pohjanpalo in attack, while Jere Uronen, Matti Peltola and Oliver Antman could be some other changes for the England tie.

Finland possible XI: Hradecky; Stahl, Hoskonen, Ivanov, Uronen; Schuller, Peltola; Lod, Kamara, Antman; Pukki.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Hradecky, Sinisalo, Joronen
Defenders:Ivanov, Hoskonen, Stahl, Tenho, Galvez, Alho, Uronen, Niskanen, Pikkarainen
Midfielders:Peltola, Kamara, Schuller, Nissila, Walta, Suhonen
Forwards:Antman, Lod, Jensen, Pukki, Keskinen, Pohjanpalo, Kallman

England team news

Jack Grealish and captain Harry Kane emerge as doubts after missing the game against Greece, while Bukayo Saka sustained a hamstring injury in the same tie.

So either Cole Palmer or Noni Madueke should start on the right side, with Ollie Watkins facing competition from Dominic Solanke to lead the line.

Kyle Walker, Marc Guehi and Conor Gallagher would eye starts if Carsley looks to make a few rotations for Sunday's outing.

England possible XI: Pickford; Walker, Guehi, Colwill, Lewis; Rice, Gallagher; Palmer, Bellingham, Gordon; Watkins.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Pickford, Pope, Henderson
Defenders:Walker, Stones, Alexander-Arnold, Guehi, Colwill, Lewis, Livramento
Midfielders:Rice, Foden, Bellingham, Gallagher, Palmer, Gomes, Jones
Forwards:Kane, Grealish, Watkins, Gordon, Madueke, Solanke

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Finland and England across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
September 10, 2024England 2-0 FinlandUEFA Nations League
March 24, 2001England 2-1 FinlandWorld Cup Qualifiers
October 11, 2000Finland 0-0 EnglandWorld Cup Qualifiers
June 3, 1992Finland 1-2 EnglandInternational Friendly
May 22, 1985Finland 1-1 EnglandWorld Cup Qualifiers

Useful links

