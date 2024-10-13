How to watch today's Finland vs England Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Looking to bounce back from defeat, England are set to take on Finland in Sunday's Nations League match at Helsingin Olympiastadion.
Lee Carsley's men suffered their first defeat in Group B2 as they went down 1-2 against Greece, while Finland are yet to open their account following their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Ireland last time out.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Finland vs England online - TV channels & live streams
In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Nations League match between Finland and England will be available to watch and stream online live through ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.
Finland vs England kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 13, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5 pm BST
|Venue:
|Helsingin olympiastadion
The UEFA Nations League match between Finland and England will be played at Helsingin Olympiastadion in Helsinki, Finland.
It will kick off at 5 pm BST on Sunday, October 13, in the UK.
Team news & squads
Finland team news
Sparta Prague's Kaan Kairinen pulled out from the squad ahead of this month's fixtures, and apart from that Finland boss Markku Kanerva is not faced with injury woes.
Teemu Pukki is likely to get the nod over Joel Pohjanpalo in attack, while Jere Uronen, Matti Peltola and Oliver Antman could be some other changes for the England tie.
Finland possible XI: Hradecky; Stahl, Hoskonen, Ivanov, Uronen; Schuller, Peltola; Lod, Kamara, Antman; Pukki.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Hradecky, Sinisalo, Joronen
|Defenders:
|Ivanov, Hoskonen, Stahl, Tenho, Galvez, Alho, Uronen, Niskanen, Pikkarainen
|Midfielders:
|Peltola, Kamara, Schuller, Nissila, Walta, Suhonen
|Forwards:
|Antman, Lod, Jensen, Pukki, Keskinen, Pohjanpalo, Kallman
England team news
Jack Grealish and captain Harry Kane emerge as doubts after missing the game against Greece, while Bukayo Saka sustained a hamstring injury in the same tie.
So either Cole Palmer or Noni Madueke should start on the right side, with Ollie Watkins facing competition from Dominic Solanke to lead the line.
Kyle Walker, Marc Guehi and Conor Gallagher would eye starts if Carsley looks to make a few rotations for Sunday's outing.
England possible XI: Pickford; Walker, Guehi, Colwill, Lewis; Rice, Gallagher; Palmer, Bellingham, Gordon; Watkins.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pickford, Pope, Henderson
|Defenders:
|Walker, Stones, Alexander-Arnold, Guehi, Colwill, Lewis, Livramento
|Midfielders:
|Rice, Foden, Bellingham, Gallagher, Palmer, Gomes, Jones
|Forwards:
|Kane, Grealish, Watkins, Gordon, Madueke, Solanke
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Finland and England across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|September 10, 2024
|England 2-0 Finland
|UEFA Nations League
|March 24, 2001
|England 2-1 Finland
|World Cup Qualifiers
|October 11, 2000
|Finland 0-0 England
|World Cup Qualifiers
|June 3, 1992
|Finland 1-2 England
|International Friendly
|May 22, 1985
|Finland 1-1 England
|World Cup Qualifiers