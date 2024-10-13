How to watch today's Finland vs England Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Finland and England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Looking to bounce back from defeat, England are set to take on Finland in Sunday's Nations League match at Helsingin Olympiastadion.

Lee Carsley's men suffered their first defeat in Group B2 as they went down 1-2 against Greece, while Finland are yet to open their account following their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Ireland last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Finland vs England online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Nations League match between Finland and England will be available to watch and stream online live through ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Finland vs England kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm BST Venue: Helsingin olympiastadion

The UEFA Nations League match between Finland and England will be played at Helsingin Olympiastadion in Helsinki, Finland.

It will kick off at 5 pm BST on Sunday, October 13, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Finland team news

Sparta Prague's Kaan Kairinen pulled out from the squad ahead of this month's fixtures, and apart from that Finland boss Markku Kanerva is not faced with injury woes.

Teemu Pukki is likely to get the nod over Joel Pohjanpalo in attack, while Jere Uronen, Matti Peltola and Oliver Antman could be some other changes for the England tie.

Finland possible XI: Hradecky; Stahl, Hoskonen, Ivanov, Uronen; Schuller, Peltola; Lod, Kamara, Antman; Pukki.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hradecky, Sinisalo, Joronen Defenders: Ivanov, Hoskonen, Stahl, Tenho, Galvez, Alho, Uronen, Niskanen, Pikkarainen Midfielders: Peltola, Kamara, Schuller, Nissila, Walta, Suhonen Forwards: Antman, Lod, Jensen, Pukki, Keskinen, Pohjanpalo, Kallman

England team news

Jack Grealish and captain Harry Kane emerge as doubts after missing the game against Greece, while Bukayo Saka sustained a hamstring injury in the same tie.

So either Cole Palmer or Noni Madueke should start on the right side, with Ollie Watkins facing competition from Dominic Solanke to lead the line.

Kyle Walker, Marc Guehi and Conor Gallagher would eye starts if Carsley looks to make a few rotations for Sunday's outing.

England possible XI: Pickford; Walker, Guehi, Colwill, Lewis; Rice, Gallagher; Palmer, Bellingham, Gordon; Watkins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Pope, Henderson Defenders: Walker, Stones, Alexander-Arnold, Guehi, Colwill, Lewis, Livramento Midfielders: Rice, Foden, Bellingham, Gallagher, Palmer, Gomes, Jones Forwards: Kane, Grealish, Watkins, Gordon, Madueke, Solanke

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Finland and England across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 10, 2024 England 2-0 Finland UEFA Nations League March 24, 2001 England 2-1 Finland World Cup Qualifiers October 11, 2000 Finland 0-0 England World Cup Qualifiers June 3, 1992 Finland 1-2 England International Friendly May 22, 1985 Finland 1-1 England World Cup Qualifiers

