Brighton Women vs Aston Villa Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Brighton will take on Aston Villa in the Women's Super League (WSL) at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday. Only two points separate the hosts and the visitors who are seventh and eighth in the standings respectively.
Both teams have registered only one win in their last five games, and therefore, will be desperate finish the season on a winning note. Moreover, both teams are heading into this fixture on the back of draws.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Brighton vs Aston Villa Women kick-off time
|Date:
|May 4, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|1pm BST
|Venue:
|Broadfield Stadium
The match will be played at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 1pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Brighton vs Aston Villa Women online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on FA Player in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Brighton Women team news
Brighton's midfielder Julia Zigiotti Olme is questionable for the next game after she was substituted in the first half against Tottenham due to a head injury.
Brighton & Hove Albion Women possible XI: Loeck; Bremer, Bergsvand, Thorisdottir, Pattinson; Symonds, Losada, Zigiotti Rule; Haley, Lee, Terland
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Baggaley, Startup
|Defenders:
|Thorisdottir, Bergsvand, Carabali, Li, Kullberg, Pattinson
|Midfielders:
|Losado, Pinto, Pattinson, Symonds, Haley, Rule, Hawkesby
|Forwards:
|Robinson, Bremer, Terland, Lee, Sarri
Aston Villa Women team news
The visitors will continue to be without goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar, who is sidelined with a hip injury.
Lucy Parker and Lucy Staniforth are nearing full fitness, although it is uncertain if they will be deemed ready to play in Saturday's match.
Aston Villa Women possible XI: Leat; Mayling, Patten, Turner, Maritz; Nobbs, Taylor; Leon, Dali, Hanson, Daly
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Leat
|Defenders:
|Mayling, Patten, Corsie, Turner, Maritz, Pacheco
|Midfielders:
|Nobbs, Dali, Taylor
|Forwards:
|Lehmann, Daly, Gregory, Salmon, Mullett, Magill, Leon
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|08/02/24
|WSL Cup
|Brighton 1 - 1 Aston Villa
|18/12/23
|Women's Super League
|Aston Villa 1 - 0 Brighton
|12/02/23
|Women's Super League
|Brighton 2 - 6 Aston Villa
|04/02/23
|Women's Super League
|Aston Villa 1 - 1 Brighton
|05/03/22
|Women's Super League
|Aston Villa 0 - 1 Brighton