Brighton Women vs Aston Villa Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Brighton will take on Aston Villa in the Women's Super League (WSL) at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday. Only two points separate the hosts and the visitors who are seventh and eighth in the standings respectively.

Both teams have registered only one win in their last five games, and therefore, will be desperate finish the season on a winning note. Moreover, both teams are heading into this fixture on the back of draws.

Brighton vs Aston Villa Women kick-off time

Date: May 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 1pm BST Venue: Broadfield Stadium

The match will be played at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 1pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Brighton vs Aston Villa Women online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on FA Player in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Brighton Women team news

Brighton's midfielder Julia Zigiotti Olme is questionable for the next game after she was substituted in the first half against Tottenham due to a head injury.

Brighton & Hove Albion Women possible XI: Loeck; Bremer, Bergsvand, Thorisdottir, Pattinson; Symonds, Losada, Zigiotti Rule; Haley, Lee, Terland

Position Players Goalkeepers: Baggaley, Startup Defenders: Thorisdottir, Bergsvand, Carabali, Li, Kullberg, Pattinson Midfielders: Losado, Pinto, Pattinson, Symonds, Haley, Rule, Hawkesby Forwards: Robinson, Bremer, Terland, Lee, Sarri

Aston Villa Women team news

The visitors will continue to be without goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar, who is sidelined with a hip injury.

Lucy Parker and Lucy Staniforth are nearing full fitness, although it is uncertain if they will be deemed ready to play in Saturday's match.

Aston Villa Women possible XI: Leat; Mayling, Patten, Turner, Maritz; Nobbs, Taylor; Leon, Dali, Hanson, Daly

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leat Defenders: Mayling, Patten, Corsie, Turner, Maritz, Pacheco Midfielders: Nobbs, Dali, Taylor Forwards: Lehmann, Daly, Gregory, Salmon, Mullett, Magill, Leon

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 08/02/24 WSL Cup Brighton 1 - 1 Aston Villa 18/12/23 Women's Super League Aston Villa 1 - 0 Brighton 12/02/23 Women's Super League Brighton 2 - 6 Aston Villa 04/02/23 Women's Super League Aston Villa 1 - 1 Brighton 05/03/22 Women's Super League Aston Villa 0 - 1 Brighton

