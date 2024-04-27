This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Rodrigo De Paul Atletico MadridGOAL/Getty
LaLiga
team-logo
Civitas Metropolitano
team-logo
WATCH ON PREMIER SPORTS
Abhinav Sharma

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

LaLigaAtletico Madrid vs Athletic ClubAtletico MadridAthletic Club

How to watch the La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will be looking to return to winning ways after suffering back-to-back defeats when they host Athletic Bilbao at Civitas Metropolitano on Saturday night for a huge top-four decider in La Liga.

Diego Simeone's side currently sit fourth in the Spanish top-flight table, three points clear of fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao, with the two clubs seemingly in a direct battle for a Champions League ticket.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club kick-off time

Date:Saturday, April 27, 2024
Kick-off time:8:00 pm BST
Venue:Civitas Metropolitano

La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club will be played at the Civitas Metropolitano. It will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club online - TV channels & live streams

Premier Sports 2Watch here
LaLigaTVWatch here

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 2 and LaLigaTV in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and fans can also follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico Madrid will be unable to call upon the likes of Marcos Paulo, Gabriel Paulista, Thomas Lemar and Memphis Depay on Saturday, with the injured quartet continuing their respective spells on the sidelines.

Marcos Llorente is back in contention after serving his suspension against Alaves, however, starting defender Stefan Savic will now have to sit out this weekend due to yellow card accumulation.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Witsel, Gimenez, Azpilicueta; Molina, De Paul, Koke, Llorente, Lino; Griezmann, Correa

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Oblak, Moldovan
Defenders:Gimenez, Savic, Witsel, Paulista, Reinildo, Molina, Azpilicueta
Midfielders:De Paul, Llorente, Vermeeren, Koke, Saul, Lino, Vitolo
Forwards:Griezmann, Morata, Riquelme, Correa, Paulo

Athletic Club team news

Athletic Club are a bit short-handed in the defensive department for their trip to Madrid, with Aitor Paredes and Yuri Berchiche missing through injury, while Oscar de Marcos is suspended due to yellow card accumulation.

Athletic Club possible XI: Simon; Yeray, Vivian, Paredes, Lekue; Ruiz de Galarreta, Benat; I Williams, Sancet, N Williams; Guruzeta

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Simon, Agirrezabala
Defenders:Vivian, Paredes, De Alneniz, Lekue, De Marcos
Midfielders:Vesga, De Galarreta, Prados, D. Garcia, Sancet, Gomez, Berenguer
Forwards:Berenguer, I. Williams, Muniain, N. Williams, Villalibre, R. Garcia, Guruzeta, Ares

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
March 1, 2024Atletico Madrid 0-3 Athletic BilbaoCopa del Rey
February 7, 2024Athletic Bilbao 1-0 Atletico MadridCopa del Rey
December 16, 2023Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Atletico MadridLa Liga
February 19, 2023Atletico Madrid 1-0 Athletic BilbaoLa Liga
October 15, 2022Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Atletico MadridLa Liga

Useful links

Advertisement