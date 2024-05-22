Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Europa League final

How to watch the Europa League match between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A glistening Europa league trophy will be ready and waiting at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, as Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen face off in a behemoth clash on Wednesday night.

Leverkusen will aim to lift their second European trophy, having beaten Espanyol over two legs in the 1987-88 competition, which was then known as the UEFA Cup.

Xabi Alonso's side have been in splendid form this season, wrapping up an unbeaten Bundesliga season and sitting just two games—this Final and the German Cup Final versus second-tier Kaiserslautern—away from a perfect treble-winning, unbeaten season across all competitions.

Atalanta, meanwhile, will be playing their first-ever Europa League Final and will look to go one better in what would be their biggest triumph since the 1962–63 Coppa Italia.

Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, May 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm BST Venue: Aviva Stadium

The UEFA Europa League match between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen will be played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen online - TV channels & live streams

This 2024 Europa League final game between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen will be broadcast in the United States on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Team news & squads

Atalanta team news

Emil Holm misses out with a calf injury here, while experienced skipper Marten De Roon will sit out with a thigh strain picked up in the Coppa Italia final.

Club captain Rafael Toloi and fellow defender Sead Kolasinac are both questionable too, so Giorgio Scalvini is likely to partner Isak Hien and Berat Djimsiti in La Dea's back three.

Atalanta BC possible XI: Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Hien, Djimsiti; Zappacosta, Ederson, Pasalic, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners, Lookman; Scamacca

Position Players Goalkeepers: Carnesecchi, Musso, Rossi Defenders: Scalvini, Djimsiti, Hien, Toloi, Palomino, Bonfanti Midfielders: De Roon, Ederson, Pasalic, Adopo, Zappacosta, Hateboer, Ruggeri, Bakker, Koopmeiners Forwards: Lookman, Scamacca, Toure, De Ketelaere, Miranchuk

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso has been blessed with a clean bill of health and has the luxury to pick from a full-strength squad for the final, and there is plenty of competition for places.

Defender Piero Hincapie and midfield cog Granit Xhaka are set to return on Wednesday, but it's unclear if Victor Boniface or Patrick Schick will start up front.

Star man Florian Wirtz, who has been dealing with a thigh issue through the last few weeks but made a cameo from the bench against Augsburg, is set to start from the outset here, having recorded 18 goals and 19 assists in all competitions.

Bayer Leverkusen possible XI: Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Stanisic, Xhaka, Palacios, Grimaldo; Hofmann, Adli; Schick

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kovar, Hradecky, Lomb Defenders: Tapsoba, Hincapie, Kossounou, Tah, Stanisic, Monamay, Grimaldo, Arthur, Fosu-Mensah Midfielders: Xhaka, Mbamba, Palacios, Andrich, Puerta, Frimpong, Wirtz, Hofmann, Aourir, Tella Forwards: Boniface, Schick, Iglesias, Adli

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/03/22 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0–0 Atalanta UEFA Europa League 11/03/22 Atalanta 3-3 Bayer 04 Leverkusen UEFA Europa League

