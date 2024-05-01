This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Sadio Mane Al-NassrGetty Images
King Cup
team-logo
team-logo
watch on dazn
GOAL

Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch King's Cup semi-final

King CupAl Nassr FC vs Al KhaleejAl Nassr FCAl Khaleej

How to watch the King Cup match between Al Nassr and Al Khaleej, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Nassr will take on Al Khaleej in the semi-final of the King's Cup at the Al-Awwal Stadium on Wednesday.

Al Nassr have only lost one out of their last seven games in all competitions. They will be considered as the favourites to win this contest. Al Khaleej are winless in three games and will need a strong display to stop Cristiano Ronaldo and co. from claiming the victory.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej kick-off time

Date:May 1, 2024
Kick-off time:7 pm BST
Venue:Al-Awwal Stadium

The match will be played at the Al-Awwal Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej online - TV channels & live streams

DAZNWatch here
DAZN 1Watch here

The match will be shown live on DAZN in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Al Khaleej team news

Lisandro Lopez, who had to leave the field due to an injury earlier this month, has returned to action. There are no fresh injury concerns for the team.

Khaleej predicted XI: Sehic; Al Hamsal, Al-Khabrani, Masoud, Rebocho; Hamzi, Adams, Rodrigues; Narey, Al-Salem, Martins.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Al-Nasser, Ozaybi, Šehić, Al-Dossary, Al-Haidari
Defenders:Al-Owdah, Al-Khabrani, Rebocho, Al-Shanqiti, Al-Shaafi, Al Haydar, Nasser, Al Hamsal, Al-Jayzani, Fraij
Midfielders:Al-Samiri, Rodrigues, Martins, Hamzi, Hawsawi, Al-Torais, Al-Sultan, Al-Abdullah, Adams, Woo-young, Masoud, Al-Abdan
Forwards:Al-Samiri, Rodrigues, Martins, Hamzi, Hawsawi, Al-Torais, Al-Sultan, Al-Abdullah, Adams, Woo-young, Masoud, Al-Abdan, Lopez

Al Nassr FC team news

Abdulmajeed Al Sulaiheem will be assessed before the game as he has a muscle injury. Ali Lajami, Sami Al-Najei, Anderson Talisca and goalkeeper Waleed Abdullah will miss this game due to injuries.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to action following his two-game ban but had a night to forget in the last outing. He will be expected to bounce back in this fixture.

Al-Nassr predicted XI: Ospina; Al-Fatil, Laporte, Alamri; Al Ghanam, Al Khaibari, Brozovic, Telles; Otavio, Ghareeb; Ronaldo.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Afandy, Al-Otaibi, Ospina
Defenders:Laporte, Al-Fatil, Telles, Behich, Qasem, Al-Boushal
Midfielders:Brozovic, Al-Hassan, Otavio, Ghareeb, Al-Aliwa, Yahya
Forwards:Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer, Ronaldo

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
10/04/24Al Nassr 3 - 1 Al KhaleejSaudi Pro League
04/11/23Al Nassr 2 - 0 Al KhaleejSaudi Pro League
08/05/23Al Nassr 1 - 1 Al KhaleejSaudi Pro League
31/12/22Al Khaleej 0 - 1 Al NassrSaudi Pro League
04/02/17Al Khaleej 0 - 3 Al NassrSaudi Pro League
22/09/16Al Nassr 0 - 1 Al KhaleejSaudi Pro League

Useful links

Advertisement