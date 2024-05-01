Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch King's Cup semi-final

How to watch the King Cup match between Al Nassr and Al Khaleej, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Nassr will take on Al Khaleej in the semi-final of the King's Cup at the Al-Awwal Stadium on Wednesday.

Al Nassr have only lost one out of their last seven games in all competitions. They will be considered as the favourites to win this contest. Al Khaleej are winless in three games and will need a strong display to stop Cristiano Ronaldo and co. from claiming the victory.

Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej kick-off time

Date: May 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 pm BST Venue: Al-Awwal Stadium

The match will be played at the Al-Awwal Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on DAZN in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al Khaleej team news

Lisandro Lopez, who had to leave the field due to an injury earlier this month, has returned to action. There are no fresh injury concerns for the team.

Khaleej predicted XI: Sehic; Al Hamsal, Al-Khabrani, Masoud, Rebocho; Hamzi, Adams, Rodrigues; Narey, Al-Salem, Martins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Nasser, Ozaybi, Šehić, Al-Dossary, Al-Haidari Defenders: Al-Owdah, Al-Khabrani, Rebocho, Al-Shanqiti, Al-Shaafi, Al Haydar, Nasser, Al Hamsal, Al-Jayzani, Fraij Midfielders: Al-Samiri, Rodrigues, Martins, Hamzi, Hawsawi, Al-Torais, Al-Sultan, Al-Abdullah, Adams, Woo-young, Masoud, Al-Abdan Forwards: Al-Samiri, Rodrigues, Martins, Hamzi, Hawsawi, Al-Torais, Al-Sultan, Al-Abdullah, Adams, Woo-young, Masoud, Al-Abdan, Lopez

Al Nassr FC team news

Abdulmajeed Al Sulaiheem will be assessed before the game as he has a muscle injury. Ali Lajami, Sami Al-Najei, Anderson Talisca and goalkeeper Waleed Abdullah will miss this game due to injuries.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to action following his two-game ban but had a night to forget in the last outing. He will be expected to bounce back in this fixture.

Al-Nassr predicted XI: Ospina; Al-Fatil, Laporte, Alamri; Al Ghanam, Al Khaibari, Brozovic, Telles; Otavio, Ghareeb; Ronaldo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Afandy, Al-Otaibi, Ospina Defenders: Laporte, Al-Fatil, Telles, Behich, Qasem, Al-Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Hassan, Otavio, Ghareeb, Al-Aliwa, Yahya Forwards: Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer, Ronaldo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 10/04/24 Al Nassr 3 - 1 Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League 04/11/23 Al Nassr 2 - 0 Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League 08/05/23 Al Nassr 1 - 1 Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League 31/12/22 Al Khaleej 0 - 1 Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 04/02/17 Al Khaleej 0 - 3 Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 22/09/16 Al Nassr 0 - 1 Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League

