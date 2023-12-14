Zrinjski Mostar vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips: 9/1 Villa Goalscorer in Champions League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Zrinjski Mostar vs Aston Villa predictions and betting tips ahead of their Europa Conference League contest.

Aston Villa head to Bosnia and Herzegovina to face Zrinjski Mostar on Thursday night and the in-form Villains could be a difficult side to stop.

Zrinjski Mostar vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Over 3.5 goals @ 13/8 with bet365

Half-Time/Full-Time - Villa/Villa @ 6/5 with bet365

Lucas Digne to score at any time @ 9/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Villa unlikely to ease up

With Villa looking to hold a strong chance of finishing in the Premier League top four this season, and possibly challenging for the title, it’s easy to think that a trip to Zrinjski Mostar may not be at the top of manager’s Unai Emery’s priorities.

Villa are pretty certain of topping their Europa Conference League group, and barring a huge turnaround with second-placed Legia Warsaw, Villa will sail into the knockout stages.

However, those factors do not necessarily mean that Villa will take their foot off the gas and they are a rampant side who have beaten Arsenal and Man City in their last two league matches.

The reverse fixture ended in a 1-0 scoreline, but that Villa Park clash could have easily seen a Santa’s sack of goals for the Villains, who won the shot count 17-3, the corner count 15-0 and had 75 per cent possession.

Not only have Zrinjski Mostar already been eliminated from the competition, but they are also massively outclassed and they could be hit hard by Emery’s in-form side.

Zrinjski Mostar vs Aston Villa Tip 1: Over 3.5 goals @ 13/8 with bet365

Villa can strike early

Zrinjski Mostar have conceded nine goals in their four Conference League matches this season and they now take on the outstanding team in the section.

It’s difficult to see how a Nobles side who have kept only one clean sheet in their last seven matches in the Bosnian league can stand firm against one of the Premier League’s best outfits.

Villa have scored eight goals in their last three European matches, they have struck three times in the first half in those games and if they take the lead early on in Mostar they are unlikely to be pegged back.

Zrinjski Mostar vs Aston Villa Tip 2: Half-Time/Full-Time - Villa/Villa @ 6/5 with bet365

Digne can find the net

Lucas Digne is suspended for Villa’s clash with Brentford on Sunday and that should see the left-back handed a start on Thursday night.

The Frenchman is yet to score this season, but he will be given licence to attack in a game that Villa should dominate, and he could well get his name on the scoresheet.

Zrinjski Mostar vs Aston Villa Tip 3: Lucas Digne to score at any time @ 9/1 with bet365