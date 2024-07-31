Wrexham are well placed to go far in the EFL trophy this year following their promotion from League 2, with our expert backing them for the EFL Trophy

Wrexham's fairytale story added another chapter last season, after they went up from League 2 at the first time of asking, as their meteoric rise has now seen them earn back-to-back promotions.

However, as they hit League 1 many think they may end up stalling out, with a slew of decent sides ahead of them in the pecking order.

With this in mind, our expert is backing them to secure success of a different kind in the form of the 2024/25 EFL Trophy.

EFL Trophy Odds

Team Odds Birmingham 6/1 Bolton 10/1 Rotherham 12/1 Peterborough 12/1 Huddersfield 14/1 Wrexham 14/1 All Other Sides 25/1 or Above

Red Dragons facing a different beast

Despite having made mincemeat of both the National League and League 2, League 1 looks set to be an entirely different challenge this time around.

No longer able to buy their way through the division as the calibre of football increases, the North Welsh side could stall out in the face of far superior sides.

This includes the likes of Birmingham, who, having been relegated from the Championship, have gone massive in the transfer window, spending more than the majority of the league combined.

Rotherham have also brought in serial promotion artist Steve Evans, who has earned nine promotions in his time as a manager.

As such, Wrexham's chances to go up three times in a row look diminished, which, when it comes to the EFL Trophy, bodes extremely well.

Promotion Pushers are Punished

In the 20-year history of the EFL Trophy and the new league system in tandem, teams who have earned promotion have only won this piece of silverware twice in the same season.

As such, the push for promotion can prove a distraction, with most sides of course choosing to focus on moving up to the Championship instead.

This is a battle that Wrexham expect to be out of, thus they may end up turning their sights to an attainable piece of silverware.

Make no mistake, Wrexham are a good side, yet whilst their betters in League One battle it out for promotion, the Red Dragons could slip through and steal this trophy for themselves.

Bearing the Entertainment Business in Mind

The EFL Trophy will not only give the fans something else to cheer for, but much-needed content for their documentary.

Few viewers would want to watch a 10-part series on a mid-table finish, whereas a push for silverware, even if it is only the EFL Trophy, could inject some excitement into the show.

Wrexham won this award back in 2005 and would no doubt like to add another to their trophy cabinet, particularly if it is all they can achieve this term, alongside the nostalgia it would offer the show.