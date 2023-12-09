Wolves vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips: 11/4 Goalscorer in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Wolves vs Nottingham Forest predictions and betting tips as the sides meet this Saturday at 15:00.

Wolves, despite being many peoples pick to go down, have impressed this year and claimed some valuable results so far. They now prepare to welcome a Nottingham Forest side that has had a tough time of it of late.

Wolves vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Wolves to Win @1/1 with bet365

Both Teams to Score @4/5 with bet365

Hee-Chan Hwang to Score @11/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Den of Wolves

Nottingham Forest will be preparing for their short trip across the midlands and they get ready to journey into the Wolves den.

Gary O’Neil has done an impressive job with his Wolves side, having only been given the job six days before the start of the season.

Currently, they are on a five-game unbeaten streak at home, having won three of the last five, surpassing both Manchester City and Tottenham during these.

Forest had had a tough time on the road so far, losing five of their seven matches, failing to win away since the start of September.

Wolves haven’t lost at home to Forest, since both sides have returned to the Premier League and this looks set to continue this weekend.

Wolves vs Nottingham Forest Tip 1: Wolves to Win @1/1 with bet365

Wolves love a thriller

Despite a cordial 1-0 win of Burnley in the week, this was entirely out of character for Gary O’Neil’s side, who seem to love making the game interesting with goals at both ends of the pitch.

They have only managed to keep a clean sheet twice all season, and love to concede a goal to the lesser sides in the league, allowing Luton, Sheffield United and Bournemouth all to get on the scoresheet against them.

They have also only failed to score once, this being on the opening day, meaning they should have one in the chamber.

Forest have impressed with their scoring ability on the road, scoring in all, bar two, of their away games, and even then only being kept out by Liverpool and Man City.

Look for this to be another one of Wolves thrilling games, with both sides getting on the scoresheet.

Wolves vs Nottingham Forest Tip 2: Both Teams to Score @4/5 with bet365

Chan has his own chant and will repay the favour

Hee-Chan Hwang has turned it up a notch this season, becoming the main provider for Wolves, and he particularly seems to enjoy playing in front of the Molineux faithful.

This has been noticed by the Wolves fans, who have created his own chant, using the customary expletives, and he will be looking to reward his home crowd this weekend.

He has bagged eight goals so far in the league, five of which have come at home, and with a lacklustre Forest backline attempting to keep him out, he could be in the money.

Despite having scored the most goals for Wolves this season he still has some impressive value for this at 11/4 and this should garner some attention.

Wolves vs Nottingham Forest Tip 3: Hee-Chan Hwang to Score @11/4 with bet365