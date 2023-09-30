Our betting expert offers his Wolves vs Man City predictions and betting tips, with the away side fancied to dominate Gary O'Neil's side today.

Wolves have had a spotty start to the season and with just four points to their name, reside in the bottom half of the table.

Their woes may well be added to this weekend as they welcome the champions Manchester City, who have won every game they have played so far.

Wolves vs Man City Betting Tips

Over 2 Man City Goals @11/10 with bet365

Over 3 Wolves Corners @6/4 with bet365

Over 8.5 Man City Shots on Target @6/5 with bet365

Sky Blue Scoring Machine

Nothing seems to have fazed City as they have won every single game they have played so far, continuig the winning ways that saw them claim the treble last year.

Wolves are unlikely to pose any sort of a major threat to CIty, who are dispatching their opponents with consummate ease of late.

City has hit the over-two-goal line in all three of their last matches against Wolves, winning two matches 3-0 and a third 5-1, two of these being at Molineux.

Pep Guardiola’s side have last hit the line in three of their last six matches, two of which were away from home.

The final thing that helps out this line is Wolves conceding records. They have conceded more than two goals in four of their last six matches, with two of these occurring in front of their home fans.

All signs, on both sides of the ball, seem to point towards City racking up the score against Wolves.

Wolves vs Man City Tip 1: Over 2 Man City Goals @11/10 with bet365

Wolves still have some bite

Despite the fact Wolves have suffered some heavy defeats so far this year, they appear to still be going forward and challenging their opponents, earning themselves corners in the process.

Their home corner rate is of particular note, especially considering their opponents were Liverpool and Brighton in these matches.

In both of these games, they have managed to secure over three corners. This paints a good picture of their attacking sensibilities, especially against tough opposition, a category that City fall into no doubt.

This gives a good insight into how Wolves may look to combat the force that is City, and in turn open up the betting line, of over 3 corners.

Wolves vs Man City Tip 2: Over 3 Wolves Corners @6/4 with bet365

City hitting the target

City has been massively impressive over the recent weeks and enough cannot be said for their forward line.

They've one of the best strikers in the league that hits the target for fun and terrifyies backlines and goalkeepers everywhere.

This is unlikely to change as they head into this away game against Wolves, as in their away matches so far, Coity have averaged 11.67 shots on target surpassing this line comfortably.

Look for the strikers in Sky Blue to be in-form and on target once again.

Wolves vs Man City Tip 3: Over 8.5 Man City Shots on Target @6/5 with bet365