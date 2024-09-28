Our football betting expert offers his Wolves vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash on Saturday at 17:30.

Liverpool have recovered from their shock home defeat to Nottingham Forest with three successive wins in all competitions, while Wolves start the weekend bottom of the Premier League with just a single point from their first five matches.

Wolves vs Liverpool Betting Tips

More to come from rampant Reds

Aside from their shock loss to Forest, Liverpool have made an almost faultless start to life under Arne Slot and the Reds can secure their seventh win of the campaign at Molineux on Saturday.

Wednesday's 5-1 drubbing of West Ham in the EFL Cup allowed Slot to rest several of his star names, but the back-up squad didn't let him down even if the scoreline slightly flatters the Anfield side.

West Ham were in the game until Edson Alvarez's second-half dismissal and even took the lead in the first half through a Jarrell Quansah own goal.

But back at full strength, Liverpool can expect to see off Wolves and continue their dominance of this fixture.

Gary O'Neil's side have lost four of their last five meetings with this week's visitors to Molineux and it was 3-1 to Liverpool in the corresponding fixture last season.

The Old Gold are bottom of the top flight and are on a poor run of form which has seen them win just one of their last 15 league matches.

Wolves were soundly beaten 3-1 by Aston Villa at the weekend despite taking the lead, and they lost 2-1 to Newcastle when last in league action on home soil.

Scoring goals hasn't been an issue for Wolves - they have scored in all but one of their seven matches this term - but stopping them has.

Wolves have conceded two or more on five occasions this season, including in a 6-2 home hiding at the hands of Chelsea at the end of August, and there is scope for Liverpool to at least match the three they managed at Molineux last term.

Wolves vs Liverpool Tip 1: Liverpool to win & both teams score @ 31/20 with BetMGM

Molineux tale set for familiar outcome

Liverpool have scored exactly three goals in each of their last two away fixtures and they can land another treble on Saturday evening.

It was 3-1 when the Reds last pitched up in Wolverhampton and a repeat scoreline looks likely this week.

Slot's visitors have kept just one clean sheet in their last four matches and Wolves post enough of a goal threat to suggest a consolation, at the very least, is possible.

Matheus Cunha has grabbed a couple of goals in the early stages of the campaign and he will relish another crack at the big boys this week.

Wolves vs Liverpool Tip 2: Liverpool to win 3-1 @ 17/2 with BetMGM

Jota getting hotter

Diogo Jota has been Arne Slot's go-to guy in attack this season and the Portuguese marksman has been in great shape.

Jota helped himself to a couple of goals in Wednesday's win over West Ham and the former Wolves forward is deadly in and around the penalty area and often scores in streaks.

He has scored just once in the league this term but is sure to get more chances to add to his tally, particularly with wide men Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah in such good form either side of him on the flanks.

Wolves vs Liverpool Tip 3: Diogo Jota to score @ 33/20 with BetMGM