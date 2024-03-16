Wolves vs Coventry Predictions and Betting Tips: Underdogs can make their mark in FA Cup clash

Our football betting expert offers his Wolves vs Coventry predictions and betting tips for the FA Cup quarter-final clash at Molineux on Saturday.

Wolves are aiming to take another step forward in their efforts to win the FA Cup for a fifth time, while Championship opponents Coventry are attempting to reach the final four for the first time since 1987, when they went on to lift the trophy.

Wolves vs Coventry Betting Tips

Sky Blues should stretch their injury-hit hosts

Championship promotion-chasers Coventry have tasted defeat just three times in their last 22 matches and they look overpriced 23/20 shots to at least get to extra-time in their FA Cup quarter-final clash at Wolves.

Coventry won just three of their opening 16 Championship games and were languishing in 20th place.

However, they have racked up 41 points from their last 21 league fixtures to put themselves on the fringes of the playoffs.

Extending the season will be the main priority for Coventry, but they have been fully committed to the FA Cup and their chances of making further progress are enhanced by Wolves’s lack of attacking options.

Wolves are ninth in the Premier League but they must take on Coventry without injured trio Matheus Cunha, Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-Chan.

Gary O’Neil’s depleted side scraped a 2-1 victory at home to Fulham last Saturday despite losing the shot count 23-8.

However, their good fortune could run out against the Sky Blues, who have every chance of advancing to Wembley.

Haji could be the hero

Coventry’s record £7.7 million signing Haji Wright has lived up to his pre-season billing by scoring 13 Championship goals and he could have a crucial role to play in keeping his club’s FA Cup dream alive.

Wright scored both of Coventry’s goals in last Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Watford and he approaches the trip to Molineux high on confidence.

The American is likely to stretch the Wolves backline with his pace and movement and he looks a worthy 10/3 chance to score within normal time.

Feisty Lemina looks a strong card candidate

Midfielder Mario Lemina is top of Wolves’s Premier League card count with nine cautions and he has every chance of entering referee Sam Barrott’s notebook on Saturday.

Lemina has been better behaved in recent league games as he seeks to avoid triggering a two-game ban.

However, he is sure to be fired up by a high-stakes Midlands derby and looks a value bet at 13/5 for a booking.

