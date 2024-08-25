Wolves vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips: Molineux Making Life Difficult for the Blues

Our football betting expert offers his Wolves vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips ahead of their huge Premier League clash this Sunday.

Both Wolves and Chelsea lost their Premier League opener 2-0 to a probable title contender, so each will be eager to get some points on the board when they clash at Molineux.

Enzo Maresca’s new-look Blues still represent a work in progress at present, however, so siding with the hosts could be the play in Wolverhampton.

Wolves vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Wolves or draw double chance @ 21/20 with Unibet

Matheus Cunha to score @ 3/1 with Unibet

Pedro Neto to be carded @ 3/1 with Unibet

Chelsea’s blues set to continue in the Black Country

One look at the transfer activity of clubs in this window would have you thinking this match will be a walkover for Chelsea, but football really isn’t that simple.

The Blues have acquired numerous big-name stars, from Joao Felix to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, while Wanderers have seen key defender Max Kilman depart alongside star man Pedro Neto, who has ironically joined Chelsea, without bringing in too many new faces.

However, fellow Stamford Bridge recruit Maresca has already hinted at the issues being caused by a bloated squad, stating this week that he has exiled over 15 players already, and their off-field disruption could lead to persisting issues on the pitch.

Chelsea are odds-on to take three points from this fixture but it is difficult to see why given they have now lost three matches in a row against Gary O’Neil’s men, who completed a league double last season with an impressive 4-2 win at Stamford Bridge in February.

Furthermore, the Blues were outshot 22-14 by Swiss side Servette on Thursday, despite being at home, and also had four fewer corners than their less-fancied opponents, suggesting they are still very much a work in progress.

Wanderers’ game against Arsenal could have gone differently had David Raya’s heroic save not stopped Jorgen Stand Larsen’s header from equalising at 1-0 and there was enough to like about Wolves opening performance to suggest they can earn at least a point against the embryonic Blues.

Cunha could have his say again

The star in Wolves 4-2 win at Stamford Bridge last term was undoubtedly Matheus Cunha, who netted a sensational hat-trick in the capital, and the forward could have a big say on proceedings once more.

Chelsea’s backline looked vulnerable against Manchester City and that was despite Maresca deploying two defensive midfielders in that clash.

The Italian will likely revert to his preferred system which utilises one holding midfielder, which could leave Cunha with plenty of space in between the lines, allowing him to attack a defence which will not have played together too often before.

Cunha only played 33 minutes against Arsenal yet still managed a shot on target. The Brazilian is key to the Wolves attack and he could provide a route to goal at Molineux.

Familiar face may show frustration at Molineux

Chelsea new boy Neto started on the bench in the Blues opener but could be handed a start as Maresca opts for a more attacking lineup in search of three points.

It is unlikely the Wolves faithful will be welcoming to their former player and continuous booing from the crowd could cause the winger to grow frustrated.

Neto was booked four times in just 20 league appearances last term and if Chelsea begin to struggle at Molineux he may show his frustration by lashing out at a former teammate.

