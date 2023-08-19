Our football betting expert brings you his Wolves vs Brighton predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash at 15:00 on Saturday.

Brighton started their season off the right way with a 4-1 win over the newly promoted Luton Town on Saturday, whilst Wolves lost 1-0 to Man United on MNF amidst some controversial refereeing decisions.

Wolves vs Brighton Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Brighton to Win @10/11 with bet365

Over 2 Goals @4/5 with bet365

Over 10 Match Corners @6/5 with bet365

Menacing Seagulls

Brighton were one of the major success stories of last season, making it to Europe for the first time in the clubs history and have managed to hold onto virtually all of their key players.

It's fair to say they are considerably the better side in this match, with Brighton and Wolves having somewhat polarising campaigns last year.

Brighton have won all of their first away matches since their introduction to the league and will look to make this five later today. They have also won their last two matches at Molineux and this could very easily become three.

Wolves have lost all three of their last matches against Brighton and with the club in disarray are unlikely to be able to hold up to their might.

This at 10/11 provides bettors with some great value as well, and it feels as though the bookies have missed a trick here.

Wolves vs Brighton Tip 1: Brighton to Win @10/11 with bet365

Goals Flying in

The bookmakers again seem to be seriously undervaluing this game, especially in terms of the goal line.

Not least due to the fact that five of the last six matches between these two sides have comfortably hit the line.

Then you bring in the fact that Brighton have scored 12 goals alone, in their last matches against this wolves side.

Or that Brighton topped the League last week with 27 shots and a xG of 4, again all of which are extremely conducive to this goal line.

Wolves also concede on average 1.9 goals per game whilst Brighotn score 2 goals on average.

All the stats seem to point to one fact and that is that Over 2 goals should well be managed within this match and at near evens is excellent value for bettors.

Wolves vs Brighton Tip 2: Over 2 Goals @4/5 with bet365

Aerial Bombardment

Strangely enough the Seagulls seem to be big fans of the aerial bombardment route, gaining masses of corners throughout games, and Wolves are no slouch in this regard either.

In both sides first Premier League matches the matches saw 13 corners in each.

Brighton should comfortably be able to reach their contribution to this again, facing a similar opponent, meanwhile Wolves not having to play against the might of Manchester United should improve upon their corner count.

These sides should be able to comfortably reach this level.

Wolves vs Brighton Tip 3: Over 10 Corners @6/5 with bet365