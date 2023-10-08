Wolves vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips: 3/1 Tip in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Wolves vs Aston Villa predictions and betting tips, with three valuable tips for this Premier League match.

Aston Villa returns from the Conference League victory to the Premier League as they make the short journey across the midlands to face Wolves. Molineux will play host to this clash as the Birmingham side will be looking to carry on in their good run of form.

Wolves vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Aston Villa to Win & Both Teams to Score @3/1 with bet365

Under 5 Wolves Corners @5/6 with bet365

Over 4.5 Aston Villa Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Villains to steal the win

Aston Villa have looked extremely impressive of late and will be looking to continue in this run of form against Wolves who, despite many expectations, are performing admirably.

Villa are on a three-game win streak, having surpassed both Brighton and Chelsea within this, setting themselves up well for what should be an easier game against the likes of Wolves.

Wolves have been in their games recently however and have scored in every single one of their fixtures since the opening day against Manchester United, one that they probably should’ve gotten a goal within however.

One would bank on finding a way past the Villa defence, especially with the home crowd at their back, yet to fall short in the end ultimately.

Both sides have scored in three of the last four fixtures these two have played as well.

The Villains look likely to continue in their winning streak but Wolves could strike a blow before this happens.

Wolves vs Aston Villa Tip 1: Aston Villa to Win & Both Teams to Score @3/1 with bet365

Wolves failing to bite

Despite scoring in every game since the opening day, Wolves seem to be struggling going forward, evident in their poor corner statistics, but this opens some opportunities for us.

They have failed to get more than five corners in any of their matches so far, and only surpassed the over-four line once, this against Liverpool.

Expect Villa to control much of the play and provide Wolves with few opportunities to earn corners from.

Molineux saw a record low of corners this season in their last outing against Manchester City, where despite winning 2-1 they had no corners across the match. This clearly is not hampering their ability to score, however.

The under-five corners could well be in play here once again.

Wolves vs Aston Villa Tip 2: Under 5 Wolves Corners @5/6 with bet365

Claret and Blue shooting machine

Enough cannot be said about Villa’s impressive forward line this year. Ollie Watkins, Leon Bailey and Moussa Diaby have been terrifying backline and goalkeepers in turn with their explosive pace and considerable goal-scoring ability.

This has resulted in Aston Villa shots on-target average becoming more and more impressive with each passing week.

Presently they are seeing around 6.75 shots on target per away match.

This line of 4.5+ should be well in hand against Wolves, who haven’t been famed for their staunch defensive displays of late.

Nevertheless, all the Villa players can contribute to this line and one can comfortably see them testing the goal at least five times if not more.

Wolves vs Aston Villa Tip 3: Over 4.5 Aston Villa Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365