Wigan vs Man Utd Predictions and Betting Tips: 2/1 Goalscorer in FA Cup Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Wigan vs Man Utd betting tips and predictions ahead of their FA Cup third round tie on Monday at 20:15.

Wigan are hoping to pull off a famous giant-killing when they host a struggling Manchester United at the DW Stadium this Monday, as both sides target a spot in the FA Cup fourth round.

Wigan vs Man Utd Betting Tips

Under 2.5 goals @ 27/20 with bet365

Manchester United to win to nil @ 5/6 with bet365

Alejandro Garnacho to score anytime @ 2/1 with bet365

Goal drought at DW Stadium

Manchester United are hot favourites to win against League One Wigan but it is unlikely to be one for the neutrals to enjoy.

The Red Devils have scored only one goal in their last four away games and tend to struggle against low-block defences, which is something Wigan are almost certain to employ in an attempt to frustrate the goal-shy visitors.

The Latics have seen fewer than three goals scored in eight of their last ten games, including each of their last four at the DW Stadium, and have only scored twice in their last three at home, so a low-scoring affair is on the cards.

Wigan vs Man Utd Tip 1: Under 2.5 goals @ 27/20 with bet365

Latics struggling to score

United may be winless on the road in five matches but they should have the quality to see off a side two divisions below them, especially considering this is the only silverware the Red Devils can realistically win this season after their elimination from Europe and the League Cup.

Erik ten Hag’s side have only won four away games this season but three of those have been accompanied by a shutout and, despite their overall form, they harbour the joint-fourth best defensive record in the Premier League.

Wigan, meanwhile, have only scored five goals in their last six games and have lost to nil in two of their last four, so back the Red Devils to keep them at bay.

Wigan vs Man Utd Tip 2: Manchester United to win to nil @ 5/6 with bet365

Garnacho to make the difference

Alejandro Garnacho has been one of the few positives in an otherwise torrid season for Manchester United and the young Argentine looks a good bet to add to his goal tally on Monday.

The 19-year-old has scored five goals and assisted two more in 17 starts this season and has three goal contributions in his last two matches. He could be the difference maker at the DW Stadium.

Wigan vs Man Utd Tip 3: Alejandro Garnacho to score anytime @ 2/1 with bet365