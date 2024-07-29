Anthony Gordon could be set to leave Newcastle this summer yet, and with Liverpool targeting his transfer there could be blood in the water.

Rumours have been flying about Anthony Gordon's supposed departure from Newcastle after Liverpool registered serious interest in the English international, with new man Arne Slot wanting to make a landmark signing.

However, this could pose some serious issues within the city of Liverpool as the ex-Everton player could further sour his relationship with its blue citizens.

His flight from Goodison Park was far from amicable and this could be a step too far for the Toffees fans.

Anthony Gordon Transfer Odds

All odds are courtesy of Sky Bet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Team Odds Liverpool 5/6 Chelsea 7/1 PSG 14/1 Arsenal 16/1 Man Utd 20/1 All Others 20/1 or Above

Slot Searching for Signings

Anfield has been one of the quests places in terms of transfers so far this summer, and it seems as though new manager Arne Slot may be coming out of his shell and looking to make a landmark signing.

Gordon’s had an impressive last season at Newcastle as he bagged 11 goals and 10 assists, numbers that make him a perfect signig for Liverpool’s ailing frontline.

Eddie Howe has said he wishes to hold onto the winger, but if the right bid came in, of course with Newcastle’s financial idiosyncrasies, they may seriously expect it.

As of right now, no other sides have registered any serious interest, as a return home could be on the cards for the scouser, to the club he takes great joy in telling everyone he supported as a child.

Bridging or Betraying the Divide

Gordon’s leaving on Everton left a sour taste in the mouths of Toffees fans everywhere, but he could take this one step further by going to their bitter inter-city rivals.

It will not be a decision he takes lightly, with so few players actually having bridged the divide in years gone by.

A mere nine men have done so in the modern era, these being:

David Johnson - Everton 1969-72 - Liverpool 1976-82 - Everton 1982-84

Kevin Sheedy - Liverpool 1978-82 - Everton 1982-92

Steve McMahon - Everton 1979-83 - Liverpool 1985-91

Peter Beardsley - Liverpool 1987-91 - Everton 1991-93

Gary Ablett - Liverpool 1985-92 - Everton 1992-96

Don Hutchinson - Liverpool 1990-94 - Everton 1998-2000

Nick Barmby - Everton 1996-2000 - Liverpool 2000-02

Abel Xavier - Everton 1999-2002 - Liverpool 2002-03

Conor Coady - Liverpool 2011-2014 - Everton 2022-23

Few men have ever gone both ways, and even fewer maintain the love of both halves of the city, and this is something that Gordon would have to handle on his return home.

A self-professed Liverpool fan may relish the chance to play at Anfield, but it would certainly add some more intrigue to the Merseyside derbies over the next few years.