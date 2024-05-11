What is Specials Betting: Complete Guide to Understanding Specials Betting in 2024

What is Specials Betting?

Those who have enjoyed a pleasant journey through our beginners football betting guide, will now nearly be aware of almost every single type of football bet that can be placed.

This is precisely the place that special betting resides, however, as they are the markets and odds for anything out of the ordinary.

Applying to a few markets we will outline below, special betting simply applies to anything else that could happen in a football game.

Breaking down Specials Betting

Most bookmakers will offer a special market, but it does vary what will be included in this.

Most offer something along these lines.

To Be a Red Card

A Penalty in the Match

Own Goal

The bigger and more popular sportsbooks then extend these markets, often including options like:

Player to score/miss a penalty

Player to be sent off

Player to score an own goal

Assists

There is one more type of special market called ‘Result Specials’. These are again only offered by a select few bookmakers and contain options such as:

Team to Win from Behind

Team wo Win to Nil

Team to Win Either Half

Team to Win Both Halves

Team to Score in Both Halves

These are the most common types of markets being offered by bookmakers and can bring a whole new dimension to bettors playing.

They can now wager on these rare and intriguing aspects of the game, and because of their infrequency, oftentimes, find these at great odds and prices.

Should they manage to land one of these to potential payouts it can also be fantastic.

Special betting simply opens up a brand new way to play football, one that not everyone is on, and with the potential for massive profits.

Real-Life Example of Specials Betting

Most of the Special betting markets are pretty self-explanatory, for instance ‘To be a Red Card’ or ‘To be a Penalty’ as, if these happen then of course this will land.

However, some can be a little more confusing and a real-world example could come in handy.

Take a game between Manchester City and Liverpool. If a player bets on the special market ‘Man City to Win to Nil’.

The Sky Blue outfit would have to not only win the game but also keep a clean sheet.

For the same game say a bettor backed ‘Man City to Win Both Halves’. Then Pep Guardiola’s men must be winning the game at half time and full time.

Say City were leading 1-0 and half-time, and then 2-1 at full-time then the bet will land.

But if it were 1-1 at half time, and City still won 2-1, then the bet would not count as a win, as City were drawing at the 45-minute mark.

Most special bets are pretty self-explanatory, however, if there are any that customers get confused by the T&Cs are available on every single bookmaker's site to help clear up any issues.

New Special Betting Markets - Team Performances

Having been avid watchers of the Specials betting market for some time now we have noticed a brand new one that has sprung up, offering some considerable opportunities for punters to take advantage of.

These are called Team performances, with Bookmakers now having created a method by which they give points based on the in-match performances.

Bettors can then wager on over/under or points range markets, offering a range of different odds so people can always find what they are looking for.

Different bookmakers run different rules for ascribing points to individual teams, for in-game occurrences or the end result but we will detail the bet365 rules as an example below:

Win the Match - 25 Points

Draw the Match - 10 Points

Goal Scored - 15 Points

Each Corner taken - 3 Points

Keep a Clean Sheet - 10 Points

Score before the 20th minute - 10 Points - max 10 Points allowed

Yellow Card - (Minus) 5 Points

Red Card - (Minus) 15 Points

Points are only awarded for regulation time, and if the match is not completed or postponed all bets are voided.

As stated above, bettors must be aware that all bookmakers have different points rules, and these should be checked out before playing on this market.

The Best Betting Sites for Specials Betting

bet365

As ever bet365 rests atop our list, thanks to the sheer amount of special markets they have on offer to their players.

All of the ones detailed above can be found with bet365, and sometimes even be combined into a bet builder.

This is an entirely unique feature, with most betting sites only allowing punters to place bets on specials as singles, or occasionally a double.

Even their result special can be included in bet builders, often raising the odds and potential winnings massively for their customers.

The range and versatility of the bet365 specials markets truly make them the best around for this style of betting.

Paddy Power

Paddy Power are another site to be praised for their range of special markets.

With a market that is almost as wide as that of what bet365 offers, Paddy Power comes in a close second in terms of this.

They too allow players to include these in bet builders which is extremely handy in raising player's odds and potential winnings.

Their odds are slightly diminished when compared to the rest on this list, however, they still outclass many other betting sites in the UK, and the range of specials more than makes up for this.

BoyleSports

BoyleSports are a worthy recipient of third in this realm, primarily because of their special centric promotion that enables players to make the most of their single-game bet builders.

Punters can include a ‘golden special’ option in their bet builder, either ‘a red card’ or ‘penalty to be awarded’. When choosing these players can either decide to double their odds or choose the insurance option.

If ‘double odds’ were selected, the golden special selection comes in, as well as all the other legs, the players' odds, and in turn winnings will be doubled.

If ‘insurance’ was chosen and the golden special came in, no matter if none of the other selections came in, players would still get their stake back as a free bet.

No other bookmakers offer anything close to this promotion, and with the special including BoyleSports have truly cornered this market.

Sky Bet

Sky Bet impresses us with their range of special markets, and the number of matches they attribute to these two.

Virtually all of their top-flight games have some form of special markets attached, as well as much of their EFL and European matches.

BetUK

BetUK has a perfectly designed interface to allow players to quickly and easily access and bet on any of their given special markets for a certain game.

Once the game has been selected players can head to the so-named ‘Specials’ tab, finding everything they may wish to bet on in that clash.

This feature makes it even easier for players to get involved with special betting with BetUK.

Specials Betting FAQs

What do specials mean in betting?

Specials or special betting are merely odds and selections that perhaps are not always found under any other category.

Something like ‘a penalty to happen’ or ‘a team to win from behind’ are things that perhaps are a bit outlandish but something people will still want to bet on.

Where can I find specials?

Specials can normally be found within a football match in a game betting window. Once here players can look for a menu or tab called specials.

If in doubt, computer users can always press CTRL + F, and type specials. This should then highlight the markets for punters.

What are outright specials?

Outright specials are a different market entirely, this is where players can bet on out-of-the-ordinary permanent decisions in football, like a player transfer, manager sacking or something else along these lines.

Only a few select betting sites offer these types of markets, with bet365 and Sky Bet being the best for this in the UK right now.

Do football specials cover extra time?

No, most normal football specials will not cover extra time.

However, some specials may be geared directly towards extra time and as such will count. Something like ‘Barcelona to Win in Extra Time @4/1. This of course must occur in extra time therefore it is covered under the special bet.