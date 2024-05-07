What is Goalscorer Betting: Complete Guide to Understanding Goalscorer bets in 2024

A Goalscorer bet, as the name suggests, is a wager placed on a player to score a goal during a football match.

This straightforward, yet captivating bet type has gained popularity among many fans, primarily because of its simplicity and the wide range of possibilities it offers.

From predicting the first player to score, the last, or even those who won't score at all, Goalscorer bets offer an array of choices.

Understanding Goalscorer Bets

Goalscorer bets are actually quite straightforward revolving around predicting which player will score a goal at any point during a game.

The best feature of Goalscorer bets lies in their versatility and with so many types to choose from, each offering unique betting opportunities.

Anytime Goalscorer

One popular choice is the 'anytime goalscorer bet'. This allows bettors to wager on any player scoring at any point during the match.

It doesn't matter if it's the first goal, the last, or anywhere in between. If the selected player scores, the bet is a winner.

First Goalscorer

When placing a first goalscorer bet, the player you pick simply must be the first player to score in the game.

If your chosen player starts on the bench and the first goal is scored before they enter the pitch, your bet is usually void, and your stake is returned.

However, if your player comes on before the first goal is scored and then scores the first goal, your bet is a winner.

Last Goalscorer

Last Goalscorer is similar to the first goalscorer bets, but here, your chosen player must score the last goal of the game.

If they are subbed off and the last goal is then scored this will count as a loss, unfortunately.

Each-Way Goalscorer

An each-way bet is essentially two bets in one – a first goalscorer bet and an anytime goalscorer bet.

If your player scores first, both parts of your bet win, because they have technically scored ‘anytime’ also.

If the chosen player doesn't score first, but scores later in the game, the anytime scorer part of your bet wins. Winning will then be paid out, but at a lower price, generally ⅕ of the initial odds.

No Goalscorer Bets

A 'no goalscorer bet' wins if no player scores during the match.

Own goals do not count towards this type of bet, therefore the game must either end 0-0, or only own goals can be scored.

Should any player from either side score a regulation goal then the bet will lose.

What Happens in First Goalscorer Bets When Your Player Doesn't Start?

In first goalscorer betting, the player you back to score first needs to be the first player to score. But what happens if your selected player doesn't start the game?

Typically, most bookmakers' rules state that if the player you've backed doesn't start the match, your bet is considered void meaning your wager is returned to you.

This can sometimes be as cash, but more often than not will be as a free bet.

For instance, if you've placed a goalscorer bet on Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, but he begins the game on the bench, your stake is returned.

However, if he then comes on at any point before the first goal is scored, your bet still stands. So, if Rashford comes on in the 30th minute and then scores, your bet is a winner.

This makes it essential to keep an eye on team news before placing your bet.

Top Tips for Successful Goalscorer Betting

To improve your success rate in goalscorer betting, here are some practical tips:

Research Player Performance: Examine players' recent performances. How often have they been scoring? Are they in good form?

Consider Player Position: Generally, strikers have a higher chance of scoring than defenders. But, better odds will be available when wagering on players further back in the team, like a defender.

Match Context: The importance and context of a match can influence player performance. Some players may perform better in critical matches, perhaps increasing the likelihood of them scoring.

Head-to-Head Records: Previous matches between the two teams can provide valuable insights. If a player consistently scores against a particular team, they might be a smart bet.

Injury and Suspensions: A player can't score if they're not playing. Regularly check for updates on injuries, suspensions, and player rotations. This could open the door for some other players to get a goal, with better odds.

By following these tips, you can enhance your goalscorer betting strategy and potentially increase your chances of winning.

Best Betting Sites for Goalscorer Bets

Betfred

Betfred have been a firm fan favourite in the UK for some time now, and truly come into their own when it comes to goalscorer betting, thanks to their phenomenal promotion.

This allows players to double or triple the odds of the first goalscorer bet, depending on how many goals the backed player scores in the game.

Say Erling Haaland has been backed to score the first goal, with Betfred. Should he do so, great this bet will cash as a winner.

However, say he then went on to bag a brace or a hat trick, the odds of the bet will be either doubled or tripled respectively, allowing players to earn an even greater set of winnings.

This only applies to certain games but can allow for players to earn a whole host of cash from a simple ‘first goalscorer’ bet.

Paddy Power

Paddy Power rocked the boat with this promotion ‘Super Sub’ that landed recently.

Basically, if you have backed a player to score a goal, and they are then subbed off, the goalscorer bet will then transfer onto them.

This will allow players to avoid the disappointment of losing a bet because their chosen goalscorer was subbed off, instead now having a new player to focus on and root for.

It is automatically applied for players and is available on a wide range of games, making it easier than ever for players to get involved.

No other bookmaker offers this kind of deal right now and the uniqueness of this combined with the obvious value it offers to players sets the Paddy Power goalscorer markets apart.

bet365

bet365 are ever present in our top fives, and this is always courtesy of their excellent football odds.

Such that they rank within our top 10 in terms of football odds, according to our in-depth UK bookmakers awards.

The range of goalscorer betting markets that bet365 offers to their customers is also worth noting. With ‘first’, ‘last’, ‘anytime’ and even the ‘no goalscorer’ markets on offer.

This in combination with the impressive prices that bet365 bring out their players, makes their goalscorer markets well worth checking out.

SBK

SBK are an app-only betting site but have soared in our estimation of late, with them possibly possessing the best football odds in the UK right now.

This was confirmed over a 12-month period, by our experts who utilise millions of data points and first-person testing, as they now sit 1st in our football odds ranking.

Of course, all of this extends to their goalscorer markets and gives players the opportunity to bet on some of the best possible odds.

Sky Bet

Sky Bet arrives on our list thanks to their impressive range of ‘first goalscorer’ markets.

Similarly to bet365, they have prices for ‘first’, ‘last’, ‘anytime’ and ‘no goalscorer’, with these also available across virtually all of their football matches.

This extends all of their professional football offerings and even some lower down in the football leagues.

Players will not be disappointed in what Sky Bet have to offer when it comes to goalscorer betting.

Goalscorer Betting FAQs

What is a goalscorer bet?

A goalscorer bet is simply when a punter bets on a player to score a goal in a game of football.

Bets can be placed on the ‘first’, ‘last’ or anytime ‘goalscorer’, with most bookmakers offering all three.

Do goalscorer bets include extra time?

No, goalscorer bets do not include extra time.

This is generally the rule with most bookmakers. However, some may offer a ‘goal in extra time’ market, which can sometimes be applied to players also.

What does goalscorer mean?

A goalscorer is simply a player who scores a goal in a game of football.

Bets can be placed on who will score the first or last goal, or for a player to score at any time during the match.

Do own goals count as a goalscorer?

No, your own goal does not count as a goalscorer. So even if a player is bet upon to score, if they score an own goal this will not count as a winning bet.