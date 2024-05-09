What is Double Chance Betting: Complete Guide to Understanding Double Chance bets in 2024

Learn all about double chance betting and how to bet on it with our expert’s complete guide to betting on double chance markets in 2024.

Simply, a double chance bet allows bettors to cover two of the three possible outcomes in a match with one bet.

This betting strategy is particularly beneficial for those who enjoy the thrill of the match result bets, but prefer to play the probability game, and in theory, swing the betting their way.

Introduction to Double Chance Betting

The double chance bet is gaining prominence for its straightforward approach and higher probability of winning. But what does a double chance bet mean?

In essence, a double chance bet is a betting strategy that allows you to wager on two out of the three possible outcomes in a game.

This can include:

A home team win or draw

An away team win or draw

Or either team winning

It provides bettors with a greater chance of success, as they are covering more ground with their bet.

While it might seem like a surefire way to success, it's important to remember that the odds for double chance bets are usually lower, given the increased likelihood of winning.

In essence, the double chance bet is a flexible tool in a bettor's arsenal, offering a balance between risk and reward.

Making Sense of Double Chance Bet

To help get a firm grip on the concept of double chance betting, let's look at some examples, take a football match between Liverpool and Manchester United.

In a double chance bet, you could bet on ‘Liverpool Or Draw’

This means if Liverpool wins or the game ends in a draw, you win your bet.

On the other hand, you could bet on ‘Manchester United Or a Draw’.

In this case, if Manchester United emerges victorious or the game ends in a draw, your bet is a winner.

Finally, you can choose to bet on ‘Liverpool or Man Utd’.

This means you win if either Liverpool or Manchester United wins. Here, the only outcome that would result in a loss is if the match ends in a draw.

Remember, while a double chance bet does increase the likelihood of a successful bet, it often offers lower odds due to the decreased risk involved. So, it's all about striking a balance between the two.

Mastering Double Chance Betting

Mastering double chance betting involves a combination of smart decision-making, understanding the sport, and assessing the teams involved. It's not just about placing a bet but placing it wisely. Here are some strategies to help bettors make the most of their double chance bets.

Research: Before placing any bet, it's crucial to understand the teams involved. Study their recent performances, strengths, weaknesses, and even external factors like weather or player injuries. This will help in making an informed decision.

Before placing any bet, it's crucial to understand the teams involved. Study their recent performances, strengths, weaknesses, and even external factors like weather or player injuries. This will help in making an informed decision. The Odds: In double chance betting, the odds are generally lower. Therefore, it's necessary to find the right balance between the risk and potential return. Look for situations where the odds are in favour of a specific outcome, but the potential return is still attractive.

In double chance betting, the odds are generally lower. Therefore, it's necessary to find the right balance between the risk and potential return. Look for situations where the odds are in favour of a specific outcome, but the potential return is still attractive. Bet Defensively: One of the most effective ways to use double chance betting is as a defensive strategy. It's ideal when the punter believes there's a high chance of a draw or when the underdog has a chance to upset the favourite.

One of the most effective ways to use double chance betting is as a defensive strategy. It's ideal when the punter believes there's a high chance of a draw or when the underdog has a chance to upset the favourite. Don't Ignore the Draw: Never underestimate the potential of draws, especially in matches between evenly-matched teams. '1X' and 'X2' bets often provide better value in these situations.

By trying these strategies, bettors can potentially increase their chances of success in double chance betting. It's all about making smart, informed choices and managing expectations.

Best Betting Sites for Double Chance Betting

bet365

bet365 are an ever-present favourite with fans and experts alike, and their double chance markets are no exception.

With them offering this market for virtually all of their top-flight football matches and leagues, players will always be able to place a double chance bet on their favourite matches.

This coverage cannot be expected of everyone and helps bet365 stand above the rest in this realm.

Get your bet365 promo code

Coral

Coral arrives on our list courtesy of their fantastic football odds, which of course then end up extending their double chance offerings.

The rank within the top five of our UK bookmaker awards football odds category, where a team of 15+ experts breaks down 12 months' worth of user testing and 1.2 million data points, into a final definitive ranking of betting sites for numerous factors.

Odds are of course a crucial factor when it comes to double chance betting, and with Coral having some of the best around this then translates over and gives players access to some of the most valuable prices around.

Get your Coral sign up offer

Unibet

Unibet combines the best of both worlds of the above two, both of which combine into a double chance betting market that should be checked out.

Double chance is offered for nearly all of their football games, like bet365, as well as bringing some valuable football odds, like Coral.

Sitting 8th in the football odds category and posing a slightly smaller range than bet365, however, this takes nothing away from Unibet as they prove an extremely good option for anyone looking for double chance betting.

Get your Unibet sign up offer

talkSPORT BET

talkSPORT BET have impressed us massively thanks in part to their relative newcomer status, only being live for about a year and a bit now.

Many new betting sites only cover the bare minimum but talkSPORT BET hit the ground running and immediately brought their players some more of the niche offerings like double chance.

Get your talkSPORT BET sign up offer

BetVictor

BetVictor demonstrates a considerable commitment to catering to their football punters and this shines through in the double chance offerings.

They sit inside the top 10 for football odds, so crucial when it comes to double chance betting, and offer them for all of their EFL professional games.

The range and value of BetVictor's double chance markets make them well worth checking out by any prospective users.

Get your BetVictor sign up offer

Double Chance Betting FAQs

What is double chance betting?

Double chance betting is simply where a punter bets on two of the three possible outcomes of a football match.

So instead of betting on just a win or draw, they bet on one team to win and a draw or both sides to win. Therefore they have covered two of three possible outcomes of a football match, and should either of these happen the bet will win.

Is double chance betting profitable?

Double chance betting can be profitable. This is because it has a statistically higher chance of winning because two of three outcomes of a match will cause the bet to win, instead of just one.

However, because of this, the odds are lower than that of the regular sportsbook price, something that can put a dent in profitability.

What is the safest bet in football?

Double chance betting is the statistically safest bet in football. This is because two of the three outcomes of a football match will result in the double chance bet winning.

Whilst this is no guarantee, because the team from and such must be taken into account and there is still a chance of losing, it technically swings the betting the punter way.

How do you lose a double chance bet?

In order to lose a double chance bet, the singular non-bet on outcome must occur.

For example if a punter bet on ‘Team A to Win and Draw’, the bet would lose if Team B won the match.

Or if a punter bet on ‘Team A & Team B’, the bet would lose if the match ended in a draw.