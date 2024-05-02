What is Asian Handicap Betting: Asian Handicap Betting Explained for Beginners

Learn all about asian handicap betting with our complete guide to understand exactly what asian handicap bets are and how to place them.

Asian Handicap Betting is an option offered by many different bookmakers in the UK nowadays and can provide players with some great opportunities and value for their bets.

However, it can be a bit confusing to start with, thus we’ve created this guide so you can find out exactly what Asian handicap betting is and how it works so you too can get involved.

Alongside this, we have also compiled a list of the top five betting sites that offer this, so you know the best places to bet on Asian handicap markets with.

What is Asian Handicap Betting

Asian Handicap betting is similar to the regular handicap betting markets in the sense that it is a way of levelling the playing field between two sides, with the result of the match, or the side that wins still being paramount.

This is done by attributing a minus number to the favourites and a plus number to the underdogs. This number is always the same across the two sides and is called a ‘line’.

The favourites start the game with a deficit that they need to overcome, and the underdogs start the game with an advantage they need to maintain.

The odds are then adjusted accordingly, as it is more difficult for the favourites to win and easier for the underdogs.

Asian Handicap betting also completely removes the chance of a draw, by refunding your stake in the case of this event, eliminating one of three possible outcomes of a match.

How does Asian Handicap Betting Work

As mentioned above, Asian handicap betting works by attributing either a minus or plus amount to the favourites and underdogs respectively.

This can be done with either a Whole-goal handicap or a Half goal handicap.

Whole Goal Handicap

In this example, Arsenal, with a -1 deficit, are the favourites while Chelsea, with a +1 advantage, are the underdogs.

So depending on who you have bet on the figure must be taken away or added to the score pre-match.

For example, if you bet on Arsenal they would start with a one-goal deficit 0-1 down.

If you bet on Chelsea they would start the game with a one-goal advantage or 1-0 up.

The game will then go on as it would, with your bet winning if your backed side wins the game, bearing in mind the handicap starting score.

So if you backed Arsenal, for your bet to cash, they must win the game by any two-goal margin such as 2-0, 3-1 or 4-2.

If you backed Chelsea, for your bet to cash, they must win or draw the game, with your bet losing if they lose by a two-goal margin.

Alternatively, if you have Arsenal, and they only win by a one-goal margin, then the handicap score would end as a draw, and your bet would be refunded. The same would happen for Chelsea losing by a one-goal margin.

Half-Goal Handicap

A half-goal handicap works similarly to a whole-goal handicap, but completely removes the chance of a draw entirely as half-goals cannot be scored in football.

The half-goal handicap markets look something like this:

Team Asian Handicap Odds Arsenal (-0.5) 6/4 Chelsea (+0.5) 1/2

Best UK Bookmakers for Asian Handicap Betting

bet365

bet365 have long been one of the UK's favourite bookmakers, and this can be down to their wide array of markets that includes asian handicap betting offerings.

They often provide reasonable lines for the market, with impressively competitive odds, giving players some good value for their asian handicap bets.

What’s more is that this is available for almost every single football match they offer, with others just providing it for the biggest games.

This gives users freedom and variety in how and when they can choose to utilise this market.

BetUK

BetUK are a newcomer to the UK betting industry but are making a name for themselves through their impressively strong odds on offer, oftentimes surpassing many of the bigger sportsbooks.

These exemplary odds extend to their Asian handicap markets, where players can see some impressive value with strong, competitive odds offered for a huge selection of matches.

BetUK also allows players to include these Asian lines into their bet builders, which is a great feature and can see players boost the value of these rather well with this selection.

LiveScore Bet

LiveScore Bet is also relatively new among the UK bookmaking scene but provides their players with some truly excellent betting options with competitive prices when it comes to asian handicaps.

Their Asian handicap betting is also second to none, offering not only whole match lines, but those for each half and even some minute options like the first or last 20 minutes of a match.

This gives users far more variation with their Asian handicap betting, allowing players to get excellent value when betting on these markets with LiveScore Bet.

BetVictor

BetVictor is another popular bookmaker in the UK and offers one of the widest range of Asian handicap markets around.

This is because not only can players choose between multiple different lines, able to switch the favourite and underdog around, but because they provide this for both half and whole-goal handicaps as well.

This means players can get some more insurance for the favourite or get some impressive odds if they think the underdog is going to go on and win convincingly.

William Hill

William Hill are one of the UK’s favourite bookmakers and their strong asian handicap offerings no doubt play a part in this.

Their lines are always very apt for the two sides playing, as well as providing some of the best odds around for these selections.

This as well as them having these Asian handicap markets for almost every football game they offer.

Asian Handicap Betting FAQs

Which betting sites offer Asian Handicaps?

Loads of different bookmakers now offer Asian handicap betting. There are still a few out there that don't have these markets, but they will have the regular handicap options.

We have compiled a list of the top five bookmakers that offer this above, but many more do also have it within their football markets.

What is the best line?

There is really no such thing as the best line, as these change regularly depending on the two teams in play.

However, it also depends on which way you're betting. If you're betting on the favourite you ideally want a short line, but if you're betting on the underdog you want a bigger line.

The odds also factor into this as you want to marry the best odds with the best line.

This is why betting sites that offer variable lines are great as you can decide which you want to take and at what odds.

What is the best Asian handicap betting site?

bet365 are one of the best bookmakers to use for betting on Asian handicap markets, this is due to a mixture of their lines and impressive odds.

LiveScore Bet and BetUK are also good options, with these challenging bet365 closely when it comes to the range and strength of asian handicap markets offered.

What are half-goal handicaps?

Half-goal handicaps are those that are represented by a 0.5 or 1.5 line. This works exactly the same as the regular handicap markets, except that the possibility of a draw is completely removed, as half-goals cannot be scored in real life.