What is an Accumulator Bet: Types of Acca Bets Explained

What is an Accumulator Bet?

An accumulator bet, sometimes referred to as a ‘Acca’, is when a collection of cross game bets are all added together to form one larger bet with bigger odds.

Each individual selection within an acca is called a leg. Bets that include 3+ legs are usually called an acca.

Most betting sites allow only a few selections to be included across games these include:

Full Time Result

Both Teams To Score

Goals Over/Unders

These are the three most common match selections that bookmakers allow to be added together into an accumulator bet.

The best thing about an acca is that it allows you to get far better odds than any most single bets can provide.

This is because the odds are multiplied together, and can allow for you to then receive far higher odds and in turn potential winnings.

But with this does also come the increased risk and instead of just needing the outcome of one one game to go your way, you need all of the bets in the acca to win, in order for your bet to cash.

Nevertheless, acca’s prove to be one of the most popular betting types in the UK due to the improved odds and potential winnings that can be provided by combining all the legs into a single bet.

How to work out the odds of an Accumulator Bet

Working out the odds for your accumulator is quite easy and simple once you know how to do it.

Simply convert the fractional odds to decimals and +1. Once this is done multiply the odds together in sequence. Then -1 from the total. Then turn this back into a fraction by placing it over 1.

Here is an example:

Manchester City to Win vs Manchester United @1/4

Everton to Win vs Liverpool @3/1

Chelsea to Win vs Arsenal @1/1

Tottenham to Win vs Real Madrid @2/1

So these become:

1/4 becomes 0.25 + 1 = 1.25

3/1 becomes 3 + 1 = 4

1/1 becomes 1 + 1 = 2

2/1 becomes 2 + 1 = 3

Then 1.25 x 4 x 2 x 3 = 30. Then 30 - 1 = 29

And 29/1 is the eventual odds of your accumulator.

However, don't worry if this is all a bit complicated, all bookmakers will automatically calculate the odds for you and your potential winnings once you have entered your stake.

The Best Betting Sites to Use for Accumulator Bets

Accumulators can be made and placed with almost every single bookmaker, and given the range of them out there, sometimes it can be hard to tell which one is best to use.

Some bookmakers also provide special Acca promotions that can boost your potential winnings or odds, or provide insurance for your accumulator bets.

Given this, we’ve compiled a list of our top five best betting sites to use when placing your accumulator bets in 2024.

bet365

bet365 are a firm favourite and are one of the best betting sites in the world, with this proving to hold true when betting on accumulators with them.

They provide one of the best selection of odds and football markets around, allowing players to bet on the widest selection of football odds, oftentimes with some of the best prices.

A strong acca promotion is also provided that allows players to earn bonus profits as a percentage of the total odds of the bet, with this bonus percentage depending on how many legs are included.

This bonus are applied as follows:

Legs Odds 2 Legs 2.5% 3 Legs 5% 4 Legs 10% 5 Legs 12% 6 Legs 15% 7 Legs 20% 8 Legs 25% 9 Legs 30% 10 Legs 35% 11 Legs 40% 12 Legs 50% 13 Legs 60% 14 Legs and Upwards 70%

Players can earn bonus profits on the accumulators from doubles all the way up to 14 legs and beyond, with bet365 providing one of the most comprehensive and highest amounts of acca bonuses amongst UK bookmakers.

William Hill

William Hill are another one of the UK’s top bookmakers and as such offer some impressive accumulator betting markets.

They bring competitive odds and wide reaching selections, with their promotions being the main reason they make our list.

They provide an acca bonus that allows players to see the odds of the cross match accumulators boosted by a certain amount depending on the amount of legs included.

To use this promotion, simply select ‘Acca Boost’ to enhance the odds of your accumulator.

They also provide an acca insurance promotion, with this meaning that if one leg of the accumulator lets you down you can get your stake refunded as a free bet.

To be able to claim this all players need to is create an acca with 5+ legs, with the odds being higher than 1/5 (1.20) for each leg. Once this is done simply select ‘Acca Insurance’ and this will then be applied.

Parimatch

Parimatch are a relatively new bookmaker, but despite this, are easily one of the best football betting sites out there due to their impressive range of football odds and markets for users to bet on.

They have an excellent acca bonus on offer to both new and existing users that allows players to get a bonus of up to 40% on their winnings. All you need to do is create a 5+ leg acca with odds of 2/1 (3.00) or higher.

It must also be noted that this bonus only applies to accas consisting of English League matches (Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two).

The boosts you can get on your accumulator bets are as follows:

Legs Odds 5 Legs 5% 6 Legs 10% 7 Legs 15% 8 Legs 25% 9 Legs 30% 10 Legs 40%

10bet

10bet are another newer bookmakers but are making a name for themselves by providing some of the best football odds and prices in comparison to their competitors.

Their accumulator offer also consists of an acca bonus where players can get extra winnings depending on how many legs are included.

Players need to create an acca of 3+ legs with odds of 1/2 or higher to be eligible for this offer, with the the bonus you’re able to claim being as follows:

Bet Type Cash Bonus as Percentage Treble 5% 4-fold 10% 5-fold 15% 6-fold 20% 7-fold 20% 8-fold 30% 9-fold 30% 10-fold 40% 11-fold 40% 12-fold 50% 13-fold 60% 14-fold 70% 15-fold 100% 16-fold 100%

10bet’s acca bonus makes them one of the best bookmakers around to create your football accumulators with.

Betfred

Betfred provides a good option for anyone looking for a betting site to create and bet on accumulators with.

This is mainly due to their excellent football offerings in terms of breadth of markets as well as their competitive odds and their acca insurance promotion.

Their acca insurance offer allows for players to receive their stake back as a free bet if one leg of the bet doesn’t come in. To qualify for this, players need to create an acca of 5+ legs with odds of 1/2 (1.50) or higher.

Betfred provides an excellent option for players accumulator betting because of their impressive football offerings as well as their acca insurance promotion.

What is an Accumulator bet FAQs

What is an accumulator bet?

An accumulator bet is a series of cross match bets merged into one single bet, with the individual odds of each selection being combined into higher odds.

Only certain football selections can be combined together; these include ‘Full Time Result’, ‘Both Teams to Score’ and ‘Goals Over/Unders’.

How many betting sites offer accas?

Almost every single betting site will allow you to create cross game accas on football, however it must be said the best sites for this however have to be either bet365 or William Hill amongst UK bookmakers.

Can accumulators only be created on football?

No, accumulator bets can be created on loads of different sports outside of football, with this ranging from horse racing and tennis to US Sports and cricket, as well as everything in between.

How does an accumulator bet work?

An accumulator bet works by combining all the single selections and their odds into a single bet with much higher odds than that of the singles alone.

The odds are combined together by multiplying each in sequence to produce the overall single price of the acca.