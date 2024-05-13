What is a Lucky 15: Complete Guide to Understanding Lucky 15 Betting

Learn all about what lucky 15 bets are and how they work with our ultimate guide to placing lucky 15 bets.

A lucky 15 is simply a type of wager that involves choosing four ‘to win’ selections. Once done 15 different bets are placed on these.

This then comes out to six doubles, four singles, four trebles, and one four-fold accumulator.

The benefit of this type of bet lies in its potential for a significant return from a relatively small stake, as even if not all bets are successful, the Lucky 15 offers a chance for a payout.

The Basics of a Lucky 15 Bet

This type of bet involves four selections and comprises 15 separate wagers, hence the name "Lucky 15".

The betting structure is a combination of different bets, making it an exciting choice for bettors. Here's a simple breakdown of the bets included in a Lucky 15:

Four Singles

These are individual bets placed on four different events. Each bet stands alone, meaning its outcome doesn't affect the other bets.

So, if one of your selections wins, you get a return from that winning single bet.

Six Doubles

A double is a bet on two of the selected events, both of which must win for you to see a return.

In a Lucky 15, there are six different combinations of double bets from the four selections.

Four Trebles

A treble bet is one that involves three selections, all of which must win for a return. Similar to the doubles, four different trebles can be formed from the four selections.

One Four-fold Accumulator

This bet includes all four selections. For a return from the four-fold accumulator, all four of your selections need to win.

Wagering on a Lucky 15

When wagering on a Lucky 15, players must be aware that the stake wagered is replicated identically across all 15 bets.

Therefore if a player wagers 50p on a lucky 15 the total stake ends up being £7.50 because £0.50 x 15 = £7.50.

A Lucky 15 bet can add a brand new dimension to your betting experience, as it keeps you engaged throughout multiple events.

Understanding its workings allows you to leverage its potential and enjoy the ride.

The Best Betting Sites for Lucky 15 Betting

Sky Bet

Sky Bet makes it easier than ever to place a lucky 15 and some seriously competitive odds make it extremely valuable as well.

When all four of the selections have been added to the betslip the option for a lucky 15 will automatically pop up, with players simply then having to add their stake and place the bet.

Players are also able to live stream a whole host of different sports with Sky Bet, and therefore may be able to watch their lucky 15 unfold live if they are lucky.

Streams for both football and horse racing are available, which only serve to help players get even more engaged with their Lucky 15, able to celebrate live if one or all of their legs come in.

Coral

Coral operates a similar system with players able to access the lucky 15 bets straight from their betslip with no frills or other processes getting in the way.

Beyond this, everything is handled for the player by Coral, with the stake, with them even detailing all of the legs here. This is just a nice feature designed perhaps to help new players get to grips with different betting styles.

These simplistic and handy usability features that Coral combines into their Lucky 15 offerings make them worth checking out for customers both old and new.

Betfred

Betfred are similarly excellent when it comes to Lucky 15 betting, with both the stake, odds and potential winnings all calculated within the bet slips directly for players.

Also with live streaming for nearly all of their horse races bettors can follow their Lucky 15 live in real time if they wish to.

bet365

Players can stay up to date with their Lucky 15 with bet365, thanks to their handy notification service. This then lets players know when any or all legs of their Lucky 15 lands, even telling players if it's a single, double, treble or the full thing.

Live streaming is also available for players and the whole bet ensures qualification for the streaming service.

Paddy Power

Paddy Power keeps it simple and easy when it comes to placing a Lucky 15 bet with them, as the stake, odds and winnings are all calculated for players automatically.

Lucky 15 Betting FAQs

What is a lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is a bet on four different selections, with 15 separate bets included within this. These come as four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one quadruple.

This is known as a cover or comprehensive bet because it covers all the possible outcomes of the bet from just one horse winning to all of them landing.

Is it worth doing a Lucky 15 each way?

Sometimes it can be worth doing a lucky 15 each way, particularly if there are some big-priced favourites included in the four initial selections.

Bear in mind, however, that instead of the stake being multiplied by 15 it will instead be multiplied by 30, as an E/W bet technically counts as two as well.

What’s better, a Yankee or a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is better for players with high odds selections, as even if one wins the player will still receive a decent payout.

Where a yankee requires at least two to land for the bet to payout so some lower odds are more apt, as when combined they will still offer a decent payout.

How many horses do I pick for a Lucky 15?

Four; players will need to add four horses to their betslip if they want to be able to place a Lucky 15 bet.