Our betting expert offers his West Ham vs Sheffield United predictions and betting tips, with James Ward-Prowse tipped to perform yet again.

Sheffield United have found the step up into this league to be the toughest in their recent promotion years as they tie their worst Premier League record.

These woes could now well be added to as they travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham.

West Ham vs Sheffield United Tips

Over 3 Goals @13/8 with bet365

James Ward-Prowse to Assist @5/2 with bet365

Edson Alvarez to be Booked @15/8 with bet365

Hammers and Blades

The Hammers have been nothing if not entertaining this year, getting a major boost from their Conference League win, and even despite losing some of their major stars, seem to have carried this success forwards.

This has accumulated in some truly exciting matches of football, with goals coming in their droves, thus we're backing this to continue today.

Four of West Ham’s last six games have seen this over hit, with the Hammers doing the majority of scoring in two of these, something they will be looking to continue against Shef United todya.

The Blades help to contribute to this line as they have conceded at least two goals in all of their last five matches, something West Ham will build off of this platform to bring the over into play nicely.

West Ham vs Sheffield United Tip 1: Over 3 Goals @13/8 with bet365

Prowse Proving Powerful

James Ward-Prowse has been truly impressive since his move from Southampton to London, as across his first five matches he has had five goal contributions with three assists and two goals.

With the Hammers scoring in swaths, we're backing the Englishman to turn assister once more as he will no doubt reprise his role in central midfield.

He is their dead ball specialist, taking both free kicks and corners for the claret and blue outfit, something that should provide him with ample opportunity to rack up some more assists.

West Ham vs Sheffield United Tip 2: James Ward-Prowse to Assist @5/2 with bet365

Alvarez Angling for a booking

Edson Alvarez has been a revelation in the middle of the park for West Ham, and with many questioning how they were going to replace Declan Rice, the Mexican from Ajax has been the answer.

Taking up the role of defensive midfielder occupying the space left by Rice, he has engaged in an enforcer style role, while opening up the play with his impressive range of forwards passing.

This has not come without his fare of hard tackles, something that has earned him three booking on the season, two of which have come in his last two league games.

Alvarez may well succumb to the hard challenges that the Blades are well known for and look to even the score.

West Ham vs Sheffield Tip 3: Edson Alvarez to be Booked @15/8 with bet365