West Ham vs Newcastle Predictions and Betting Tips: Valuable Odds for Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his West Ham vs Newcastle predictions and betting tips as the two meet at the London Stadium in the Premier League.

Two European gladiators return to English soil triumphant in their victories over continental opposition. West Ham earned a 2-1 win over Freiburg on Thursday night, while Newcastle smashed the French champions PSG 4-1 at St James Park as the two now meet in a Premier League clash.

West Ham vs Newcastle Betting Tips

Over 9.5 Match Shots on Target @5/4 with bet365

Over 4 Match Cards @5/6 with bet365

James Ward-Prowse 0.5+ Shots on Target @4/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

The Hammers are exceeding everyone's expectations so far this season as they find themselves seventh in the league and performing well both here and in Europe.

Newcastle had a tough start to the season, yet have rebounded well with three wins on the bounce and victory in Europe will no doubt have buoyed their side massively. The London stadium now prepares to host the sides in what promises to be an excellent match up.

Both keepers are to be tested

West Ham and Newcastle have made waves this season with their free-flowing attacking style of play, one that has kept much of their opposition worrying and forced saves from their keepers.

These two sides are not meeting and once find it unlikely they will stray from this now.

Either of the teams are perfectly capable of hitting this line on their own, should the game swing massively one way, but the two combined make it even more attainable.

West Ham have averaged seven shots on target per home, with Newcastle, in a twist of fate, averaging the exact same amount per away match.

Together they should comfortably surpass this line with any and all players on the pitch able to contribute to it, bringing the over 9.5 well into contention.

West Ham vs Newcastle Tip 1: Over 9.5 Match Shots on Target @5/4 with bet365

Referee to have a busy day

Despite the fearsome reputations of both the Hammers and the Magpies of past times, these new-look sides appear to be carrying on in this mould

Both sides have picked up a number of yellow cards so far, and with the midweek escapades perhaps leaving a few legless players out there, the challenges could well come thick and fast as well as being late.

Newcastle have only picked up two or more cards in just over half their games, whilst West Ham have increased upon this largely to nearly three-quarters of their matches.

They both average exactly 2.57 cards per game and this could well be the story once more as they resort to late challenges in lieu of having the fitness to run them down, as European games begin to take their toll on their limited squads.

West Ham vs Newcastle Tip 2: Over 4 Match Cards @5/6 with bet365

JWP on target again

James Ward-Prowse has been truly spectacular in the middle of the park for West Ham, and one could comfortably see him reprising his role once again.

The premier free kick and penalty taker for the Hammers should find himself with ample opportunity to take aim and test the keeper, lest he is always dangerous shooting from range as well.

He has averaged one shot on target across his last five games, managing to have two against the indomitable Manchester City. The ability to get them against the Sky Blue outfit should translate nicely into their match against the Toon.

He has favoured the London Stadium of late performing well in front of his home fans, something that could well play a part against Newcastle this weekend.

West Ham vs Newcastle Tip 3: James Ward-Prowse 0.5+ Shots on Target @4/5 with bet365