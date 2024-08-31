West Ham vs Man City Predictions and Betting Tips: No Stopping City

Our football betting expert offers his West Ham vs Man City predictions and betting tips, ahead of their 17:30 Premier League clash.

West Ham managed to register their first win of this term, as they dispatched local rivals Crystal Palace 2-0 last weekend, as their summer signings came to fruition.

Yet, they may have their work cut out for them on their return to the London Stadium, hosting the champions, Manchester City, who seem to be mounting an early charge.

West Ham vs Man City Betting Tips

Man City to Win & Over 2.5 Goals @4/5 with bet365

Under 11 Match Corners @4/5 with bet365

Vladimir Coufal 1.5+ Fouls Committed @6/4 with bet365

City Continue On with Ease

Little has been able to halt Pep Guardiola's Sky Blue steam train so far this term, not talented squads, nor going behind, and West Ham are unlikely to have enough to derail them in this one.

City have enjoyed their trips to the London Stadium of late as well, having won eight of their last ten outings here, often putting the Hammers to the sword.

Equally, West Ham haven’t been able to defeat City in the Premier League the last 21 times of trying, with just the two draws to their name in this time as well.

Victory looks almost assured for Pep's outfit, all that then remains is the goals, which also look likely to swing their way.

Goals are something the Citizens are quickly becoming accustomed to, what with Erling Haaland seemingly already in midseason form, has four goals to his name, in just two matches.

The last three meetings on the bounce between these two have seen the over 2.5 goal line hit, this extending to nine of their last twelve meetings in London.

Goals should be expected, with both capable of contributing, but Hammers fans should expect to leave this one empty-handed.

West Ham vs Man City Tip 1: Man City to Win & Over 2.5 Goals @4/5 with bet365

Failing to Corner Market

Despite City being one of the most attacking sides in the league, and West Ham having enjoyed their fair share of set pieces, corners seem to be one thing they are in short supply of.

City love to hold the ball, not often attempting anything all that risky and forcing the defence to put the ball out of play for safety.

Meanwhile, the Hammers will struggle to see all that much of the ball, cutting down their opportunities to earn a set piece from the corner flag.

Neither of the two sides have seen more than 10 corners in their matches to this point, with City seeing a mere seven recorded in their initial away fixture.

Expect little action in the corners this match, as both sides favour keeping the ball in play.

West Ham vs Man City Tip 2: Under 11 Match Corners @4/5 with bet365

Vlad the Impaler

Vladimir Coufal seems to be living up to a long lost moniker, as he leads West Ham in on pitch infractions.

The Czech footballer has always been known for his, let's say, competitive nature, but he seems to be taking his enforcer role a little more seriously this time around.

He is averaging 3.1 fouls per game so far, in both his starts at RB for West Ham to this point.

This could pose its own issues for Coufal, as he will have to contend with either Jeremy Doku or Savinho, both of whom are capable of running rings around the 32-year-old full-back.

Already lacking a step, with a penchant for fouling his opponents, Coufal will have his work cut out with these two and may be forced into committing more than his fair share of fouls.

West Ham vs Man City Tip 3: Vladimir Coufal 1.5+ Fouls Committed @6/4 with bet365