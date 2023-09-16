Our betting expert offers his West Ham vs Man City predictions and betting tips, with City favoured to punish the Hammers at the London Stadium.

West Ham have earned the title of giant killers so far this season given they've taken down both Brighton and Chelsea in back-to-back matches.

However the Hammers now they face their toughest challenge yet as they host Manchester City at the London Stadium today.

West Ham vs Man City Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365 correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Over 2 Man City Goals @6/4 with bet365

Over 5.5 Man City Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365

Rodri 0.5+ Shots on Target @5/4 with bet365

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

City Firing on all Cylinders

Manchester City have started the season in flying form, winning all four of their first matches, laying down the mantle for their title charge in the process.

They netted three goals against West Ham the last time these two sides met, and given their attacking prowess, expect City to do so again today.

They have also broken this threshold in two of their four games this season and will want to put any thoughts of a scrappy win to bed.

West Ham vs Man City Tip 1: Over 2 Man City Goals @6/4 with bet365

City to keep Areola on his toes

City are presently leading the league and will want to keep the Hammers under the cosh for much of the game, something that should lead to Alphonse Areola busy in the net.

They have averaged 6.6 shots on target per game across their last five, a testament to their excellent attacking options.

West Ham will have a tough time dealing with all of their many star players and may be relying on their goalkeeper to keep them in the match.

West Ham vs Man City Tip 2: Over 5.5 Man City Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365

Remarkable Rodri

Rodri is perhaps a standout among most defensive midfielders in the world, notably for his impressive forward play, which not only sees him test the keepers with regularity but also net goals with remarkable frequency.

In this campaign so far he has averaged a shot on target per game, with the Spaniard netting twice during this time.

This is important because he will not only have the backing of his side to have a pop at goal every once in a while but also has the ability to back this up.

He can also be considered a credible threat from lofted set pieces, something City have looked more towards since the loss of Kevin de Bruyne to injury.

Rodri has command of the whole pitch when he is on the ball and could look to turn his eyes goalwards every once in a while.

West Ham vs Man City Tip 3: Rodri 0.5+ Shots on Target @5/4 with bet365