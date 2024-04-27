West Ham vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: Fragile Reds set for more misery

Our football expert offers his West Ham vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash at the London Stadium.

Liverpool’s title hopes are hanging by a thread following Wednesday’s Merseyside derby defeat at Everton, but they’ll be looking to hit back at West Ham.

West Ham vs Liverpool Betting Tips

The Reds trail leaders Arsenal by three points, which is virtually four given their goal difference is 15 worse, while Manchester City are also well and truly in the reckoning.

With only four matches left to play, Jurgen Klopp’s side can’t afford any more slip-ups and the Hammers, despite having suffered back-to-back defeats, will be looking to put the final nail in the coffin.

Pressure getting to title-chasing Reds

Liverpool have cracked since the pressure in the Premier League title race has been ramped up and, once having been talked up as potential quadruple winners, February’s EFL Cup success is looking like being their only trophy this season.

The Reds are out to 28/1 to be crowned Premier League champions after Wednesday’s disappointing 2-0 defeat at fierce rivals Everton, who were able to expose their set-piece frailties.

That means Liverpool have won only two of their last six matches in all competitions, having also endured defeat to Atalanta in the Europa League and Crystal Palace in the Premier League since the start of April.

And the quick three-day turnaround may not be ideal for a trip to West Ham, who still have an outside shot at finishing in the top six.

The Hammers, meanwhile, have had six days to recover from their 5-2 defeat at Crystal Palace and they’ve been pretty reliable at the London Stadium this season, losing only two of their last 18 home matches in all competitions.

That run includes draws with Aston Villa, Tottenham and Bayer Leverkusen while they have also beaten Manchester United in the league and Arsenal in the EFL Cup.

West Ham vs Liverpool Tip 1: West Ham or draw double chance @ 11/8 with bet365

Ward-Prowse’s delivery could be key

James Ward-Prowse has been a strong signing for West Ham this season, having scored six goals and grabbed 11 assists in 47 appearances, and his dead-ball delivery could cause Liverpool plenty of problems.

Both goals that Liverpool conceded in their latest defeat against Everton came from crosses into the box and Ward-Prowse is a specialist from set-piece situations.

With a strong aerial presence from the likes of Michail Antonio, Tomas Soucek and Kurt Zouma, that is an area they will be looking to exploit against a fragile Liverpool defence.

West Ham vs Liverpool Tip 2: James Ward-Prowse over 0.5 assists @ 4/1 with bet365

Alvarez to fall foul of the referee

West Ham midfielder Edson Alvarez is joint-second for most bookings in the Premier League this season, with 10 yellow cards from 28 appearances, and he may grab another one against Liverpool.

Alvarez faces a tough battle against a midfield featuring Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai and, interestingly, he has been booked in both competitive meetings against the Reds this season.

West Ham vs Liverpool Tip 3: Edson Alvarez to be shown a card @ 13/8 with bet365