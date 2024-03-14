West Ham vs Freiburg Predictions and Betting Tips: Hammers can overturn deficit to progress

Our football betting expert offers his West Ham vs Freiburg predictions and betting tips for their Europa League round of 16 second-leg clash

The Hammers have it all to do after a 1-0 defeat at the Europa-Park Stadion in the first leg, but David Moyes’ men could complete the comeback on Thursday night with home advantage on their side.

West Ham vs Freiburg Betting Tips

West Ham to win to nil @ 2/1 with bet365

Jarrod Bowen to score anytime @ 15/8 with bet365

Under nine corners @ 5/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Hammers can continue to impress on European stage

West Ham reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League in 2022, where they fell at the semi-final stage to eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt.

They should be confident of progressing through to this stage again when Freiburg visit on Thursday evening, with this being their fourth meeting in the tournament this campaign already.

The Hammers were victorious home and away in the group stages against Christian Streich’s men, winning 2-0 at the London Stadium thanks to first-half strikes from Mohammed Kudus and Edson Alvarez.

Another clean sheet victory could be on the cards for the Hammers, who have lost just one of their last 15 European encounters at home, with four of their last six continental home victories coming to nil.

West Ham vs Freiburg Tip 1: West Ham to win to nil @ 2/1 with bet365

Brilliant Bowen can be difference maker

Jarrod Bowen is having a superb season in front of goal domestically - with his 14 Premier League strikes his best return in a top-flight season - but he has yet to have that same impact on the European scene this time around.

The 27-year-old is yet to find the back of the net in the competition this season - although he has registered two assists, with one coming for the opener in their 2-1 victory in Freiburg in the group stages.

However, Bowen has been the man for the big occasions for the Hammers, scoring the winner in the Europa Conference League final last season and he will be expected to rise to the occasion with his club in need of a result.

At 15/8, he looks like a good option to find what could be a crucial goal.

West Ham vs Freiburg Tip 2: Jarrod Bowen to score anytime @ 15/8 with bet365

Game unlikely to be dictated by set-pieces

The first leg saw just eight corners taken across the 90 plus minutes and a similar story could be told on Thursday night.

Each of their previous three meetings this season has seen under nine corner kicks - with just three appearing at the London Stadium in December, while each of West Ham’s last four home fixtures would have seen winners in this market.

Another encounter with few visits to the corner flag could be in the offing and a 5/4 price is certainly worth looking at.

West Ham vs Freiburg Tip 3: Under nine corners @ 5/4 with bet365