West Ham vs FK Backa Topola Predictions and Betting Tips: Hammers easing to victory in Europa League

Our football betting expert offers his West Ham vs FK Backa Topola predictions and betting tips ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash.

West Ham are about to embark on their Europa League campaign as they welcome the Serbian side FK Backa Topola to the London Stadium.

West Ham vs FK Backa Topola Betting Tips

This should be a comfortable start for the Hammers, with the FK Backa unlikely to pose any major threat to their chances in this group, and should well be a comfortable three points.

West Ham to rack up the Score

The London Stadium is no doubt going to provide one of the best atmospheres in football this Thursday night as the Hammers make their triumphant return home after their success in the Conference League, and the fans will be hungry for more.

This will most certainly imbue the players with a fervour that could well lead to them slotting more than a few past their keeper.

Their recent form is also certainly something to go off as three of their last five games have seen four goals, with the Hammers emerging victorious from two of these.

The Serbian side are unlikely to put up as staunch of a resistance as any of these Premier League sides, something that should open the door for West Ham to rack up the score.

West Ham vs FK Backa Topola Tip 1: Over 3 Goals @10/11 with bet365

2nd Half Sort of Match

Despite their impressive scoring record in the last few home games, West Ham have seemed to enjoy the second period of the match far more.

This not only holds true for their scoring potential but also their ability to leak some goals in this half also.

The Hammers across the first five games have seen 71% of goals scored in their games occur in the second half. Their scoring also has gone likewise in the fact that 60% of their goals scored occurred in this period also.

Should Topola manage to score it is likely to be in the latter period, perhaps after the hammers have taken their foot off the gas and this would only contribute to this line being hit.

West Ham vs FK Backa Topola Tip 2: Most Goals in the 2nd Half @20/21 with bet365

Areola to be busy

West Ham have, despite their attacking success, taken a large amount of goal kicks this year and this may well continue into their game against Topola.

This may just be a result for fruitless attacks by the Serbian side but of course this will not hurt the line if they fail to get near the target, as so many other sides do in the European competitions.

West Ham have seen the line hit in every single game they have played this year, perhaps an indication of their impressive back line forcing waywards shots to go out for goal kicks.

This line also isn’t that high with five being relatively low compared with most other betting lines offered by bookmakers around.

West Ham vs FK Backa Topola Tip 3: Over 4.5 West Ham Goal Kicks @13/8 with bet365