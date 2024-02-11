West Ham United v Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: Derby draw looks worth backing at 10/3

Our football betting expert offers his West Ham vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League meeting at the London Stadium.

Arsenal got their title challenge back on track by beating Liverpool last Sunday, so the Gunners go into their London derby with West Ham on the front foot.

West Ham United vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Hammers being underrated for Arsenal's visit

Market-makers seem to be getting as carried away as Arsenal fans in the wake of the Gunners' 3-1 victory over Liverpool. It was obviously a crucial triumph, but Liverpool badly underperformed and the Gunners’ poor recent road record should not be forgotten.

Arsenal have won just one of their last five away games in all competitions, losing at Aston Villa and Fulham in that run, so trusting the Gunners at such short odds for a visit to West Ham seems unwise.

West Ham are on a 10-game unbeaten streak at home in all competitions, in a run that includes a 3-1 EFL Cup victory over the Gunners in November, and, given Arsenal have won just one of their last four visits to the London Stadium, The Hammers look set to battle to a draw.

West Ham vs Arsenal Tip 1: Draw @ 10/3 with bet365

Defences could be on top throughout

Arsenal have scored one goal or fewer in four of their last five away games in all competitions and in seven of their last nine, suggesting opponents may have grown wise to the attacking patterns of Mikel Arteta's side.

In their last seven home games in all competitions West Ham have conceded just three goals, keeping four clean sheets in that run, and they have become such a tough nut to crack at the London Stadium.

Arsenal fans expecting an easy three points from their trip to East London will probably be disappointed as David Moyes has got his team playing disciplined football and a low-scoring affair looks likely as a result.

West Ham vs Arsenal Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Tight tussle seems likely in East London

The odds on the match being a draw at both half-time and full-time look generous. It is difficult to see this being anything other than a tight, low-scoring London derby.

A draw would not be a bad result for either side - it would keep Arsenal in title contention and would keep West Ham on the fringes of the European places - and it would be surprising to see either manager employ gung-ho tactics.

West Ham will approach this contest without any fear. Not only did they beat Arsenal at the EFL Cup last-16 stage, they also won 2-0 in the Premier League at the Emirates just after Christmas.

The Hammers are well capable of keeping this game tight and matching their short-price opponents for the full 90 minutes.

West Ham vs Arsenal Tip 3: Draw half-time, draw full-time @ 6/1 with bet365