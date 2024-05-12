West Brom vs Southampton Predictions and Betting Tips: Saints looking good to down Albion

Our football betting expert offers his West Brom vs Southampton predictions and betting tips ahead of Sunday’s Championship play-off semi-final.

Southampton claimed a 2-1 win at Leeds on the final day of the normal season, while West Brom warmed up for the play-offs with a 3-0 win over Preston.

West Brom vs Southampton Betting Tips

Southampton to win @ 31/20 with bet365

Adam Armstrong to score @ 11/5 with bet365

Southampton - Southampton HT/FT @ 7/2 BET BOOST with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Saints can seize the advantage

Just one place separated these two sides in the final Championship table, but Saints picked up 12 points more than their hosts over the course of the season and they go into this tie as the clear favourites to qualify for a place at Wembley.

Southampton ended a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 win at Leeds on the final day of the season and that result over a key rival should set them up nicely for a play-off bid.

The St Mary’s club had the third best away record in the division, winning 11 and losing just six of their 23 games, and they can claim a first leg lead by winning at the Hawthorns on Sunday.

West Brom also snapped a three-game losing run on the final day but their win came at home against a Preston side who had little to play for.

The Baggies have won just two of their last eight games and, perhaps tellingly, they lost both of their league games to Saints during the regular season.

Southampton took seven points on the road against their play-off rivals during the season, having won 2-0 at this venue when they visited in February, and they can move a step closer to an immediate return to the Premier League with a win on Sunday.

West Brom vs Southampton Tip 1: Southampton to win @ 31/20 with bet365

Armstrong could be key for Saints

Adam Armstrong ended a seven-game goal drought in Southampton’s 2-1 win at Elland Road and he looks a good candidate for a goal on Sunday after that morale-boosting effort.

Armstrong finished the season as Saints’ top scorer with 21 goals, behind only Blackburn’s Sammie Szmodics in the scoring charts, and he impressed in both games against the Baggies during the campaign - with one goal and one assist.

The Saints forward could be the man to terrorise the Albion defence again this weekend and he holds real appeal as an anytime scorer option.

West Brom vs Southampton Tip 2: Adam Armstrong to score anytime @ 11/5 with bet365

Saints could make a fast start

The boosted price on Southampton to be winning at half-time and full-time looks an interesting option here.

Saints scored in the first half of both meetings with Albion during the normal season and a Southampton/Southampton result would have been a winner in both games.

Russell Martin’s side tend to be strong starters and have led at the beak in each of their last five wins, so this selection should be of interest for anyone looking for a big price option to back an away win in this play-off semi-final.

West Brom vs Southampton Tip 3: Southampton - Southampton half-time/full-time @ 7/2 with bet365