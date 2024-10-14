Our football expert offers his Wales vs Montenegro predictions and betting tips, ahead of Monday’s Nations League B clash, at 19:45 (14/10/2024).

Wales will be confident of extending their unbeaten start to the 2024/25 Nations League when they welcome Montenegro to the Cardiff City Stadium for Group B4 action on Monday evening.

Wales vs Montenegro Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Dragons to keep it tight

Craig Bellamy's tenure as Wales boss has started off in positive fashion, with draws against Turkey and Iceland coming either side of a 2-1 victory over Montenegro in Niksic.

Those results have left the Dragons second in Group B4 of the Nations League, two points behind leaders Turkey and a point ahead of third-placed Iceland.

Bellamy has certainly instilled some much-needed belief in the squad and a second victory under the new manager can be clinched at home to Montenegro, who have lost all three of their matches to sit bottom.

Robert Prosinecki's side are on a five-game losing streak and have lost their last three away assignments, failing to register a goal in any of those road contests.

Wales managed to keep Turkey at bay in their only home game under Bellamy, drawing 0-0, and they look capable of recording a shutout victory in Cardiff.

Goals at a premium in Cardiff

Chances could be few and far between when these sides clash in the Welsh capital and backing under 2.5 goals is our second selection, a bet that has landed in five of Montenegro's last seven outings.

There have also been less than three goals in Montenegro's last four away matches and, given the Brave Falcons' scoring issues, which has seen them fail to net in three of their last five games, goalmouth action could be limited.

Wales have netted twice in each of their last two assignments, but they are without in-form Brennan Johnson for this fixture and his absence will likely be felt.

A narrow win is expected for the hosts, so going for under 2.5 goals in the game seems like a prudent play.

Wilson to continue fine form

With Johnson suspended for this clash, more of the attacking responsibility will fall on the shoulders of Harry Wilson, who has scored in Wales' last two matches.

The 27-year-old has been directly involved in seven goals in his last eight internationals and he looks like a solid shout to get himself on the scoresheet for the third game in a row for his country.

