Wales v Finland Predictions and Betting Tips: 5/2 goalscorer fancied for European Championship qualifying clash

Our football betting expert offers his Wales v Finland predictions and betting tips ahead of their European Championship qualifying clash on Thursday.

Wales will once again have to face the play-offs after they finished third in their European qualifying group but reached this knockout thanks to their performances in the Nations League.

The Dragons take on Finland, who themselves narrowly missed out on automatic qualification, in this semi-final.

Wales v Finland Betting Tips

Home advantage crucial

Despite falling just short of Turkey and Croatia in Group D, Wales put in some solid performances in their qualifying campaign, with the only major blot on their copy book a 4-2 loss to Armenia.

Rob Page’s side beat Croatia and drew with Turkey, however and their home record stands them in good stead for this match-up.

The hosts have won six of their last nine home European Championship qualifiers and look set to repeat that trick with the visit of Finland, who have lost three of their last five outings.

Those defeats came against the likes of Slovenia and Kazakhstan and this Welsh side are a significant step up on those opponents.

Unbeaten in their last six matches, the home team should have enough to grind out a victory in front of a packed out Cardiff City Stadium to move one step closer to qualification for Germany this summer.

Johnson the difference

Brennan Johnson has been tasked with shouldering the responsibility for more of Wales’ attacking play in Gareth Bale’s retirement and he could be the touch of class that may separate these two teams.

The Tottenham forward has two goals and two assists in his last five games for Spurs and registered eight shots in his last two starts for his national team.

Johnson’s willingness to have a go at goal could be the key to breaking down this Finland side and he is fancied to get on the scoresheet.

Ampadu may attract the referee’s attention

Ethan Ampadu has made himself a key element of this Welsh defence, but his disciplinary record can leave a bit to be desired.

The 23-year-old has been booked eight times in the Championship for Leeds this term and has 12 yellow cards and a red for his country.

Side with Ampadu adding to that tally in this crucial game.

