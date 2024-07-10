Uruguay v Colombia Predictions and Betting Tips: Stalemate on the cards

Our football betting expert offers his Uruguay v Colombia predictions and betting tips ahead of their Copa America semi-final.

Uruguay and Colombia have been two of the most impressive teams at this year’s Copa America, topping Groups C and D respectively, so it’s no surprise to see them face off in this semi-final.

Colombia comprehensively got the better of Panama in their quarter-final, beating the Canal Men 5-0 while Uruguay ground out a 0-0 draw with Brazil in a feisty affair that saw them play more than half an hour with ten men.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side won on penalties to set up this last-four clash.

Uruguay v Colombia Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Tight affair expected

Both of these teams have been in fine form recently and it may be the case that they cancel each other out.

Colombia have been one of the most in-form teams in world football over the last 18 months, they are unbeaten in their last 27 games and that includes victories over Brazil, Argentina and Italy.

They are the top scorers in this tournament after finding the net 11 times in four games and cannot be underestimated.

However, Uruguay have only lost one of their last 13 games and have looked rock solid throughout this tournament, they have been improved hand over fist by Marcelo Bielsa.

Four of the last five meetings between these two have finished in stalemate, including a meeting in the quarter-final of this competition three years ago which Colombia won on penalties.

This looks set to be another one that goes the distance.

Uruguay v Colombia Tip 1: Draw @ 19/10 with bet365

Ring rust may show for veteran

Uruguay picked up a big win over Brazil in the quarter-finals, but they did pay the price with a red card for Nahitan Nandez meaning he will miss this game, while star defender Ronald Araujo went off injured.

The latter’s replacement is likely to be Jose Maria Gimenez and he could be vulnerable to picking up a card if he is not up to the pace of the game.

He was booked in World Cup qualifying recently and picked up five cautions in 14 La Liga starts for Atletico Madrid last season.

Uruguay v Colombia Tip 2: Jose Maria Gimenez to be shown a card @ 11/4 with bet365

Nunez not afraid to try his luck

Darwin Nunez has always been a high-volume shooter and that has continued at this tournament.

Only Salomon Rondon has had more shots than the Liverpool forward’s 16 and he is averaging 4.27 per game.

That trend looks set to carry on here, he is fancied to have over 3.5 shots.

Uruguay v Colombia Tip 3: Darwin Nunez over 3.5 shots @ 11/8 with bet365