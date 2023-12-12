Union Berlin vs Real Madrid Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Champions League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Union Berlin vs Real Madrid predictions and betting tips as the sides meet on Tuesday at 20:00.

Union Berlin's first foray into the Champions League hasn’t gone the way the Germans would’ve wanted, failing to win a game. They now prepare to welcome Real Madrid, who presently have a 100% record in the group.

Union Berlin vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Union Berlin or Draw @19/20 with bet365

Under 4 Cards @5/6 with bet365

Jude Bellingham to Score or Assist @20/21 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Berlin to take something from the game

Real’s place in the next round is already secure and this could mean they take their foot off the gas slightly, allowing for Union to find their way into the game.

However, this could be more than one last hurrah for the Berlin boys, as a win could put them in contention for a third-place finish and as such the ability to drop down into the Europa League.

This would be a major win for Berlin who as of yet haven’t had too much to cheer about, yet their ultras still seem to be enjoying their spot in the limelight.

Real may also, with 1st place in hand, rotate their squad slightly just to bring some rest to some of their core players.

A manager change for Union has seen them earn a win and a draw in their two most recent home games, something they will no doubt wish to keep up also.

Winning would keep their third-place hopes alive, yet even a draw would still prove a major boon for their side.

Union Berlin vs Real Madrid Tip 1: Union Berlin or Draw @19/20 with bet365

Referee to have an easy night

Despite Berlin being likely to have a fire in their bellies, this shouldn’t bring with it too many cards.

Both sides have kept it clean so far as well, as far as their league exploits are concerned.

Berlin are averaging a mere 1.85 cards per game and has seen two or more in just 46% of their matches so far.

Real, even when playing in the fiery Spanish league, don’t see too many either with an average of 1.94 per game and seeing two or more in 63% of their matches.

The last clash between these two only saw two such bookings, as this game may well be clean like the last.

Union Berlin vs Real Madrid Tip 2: Under 4 Cards @5/6 with bet365

Jude keeps on impressing

Jude Bellingham is having what many equate to a Zidane-type season, and in the iconic number five shirt, the Englishman keeps on impressing.

He has become not only the prime goalscorer but assister for his side, and in turn should have ample opportunities to help get Real on the scoresheet.

With 12 goals and 2 assists to his name, and has the second-highest combined xG and xA in the side.

Look for Bellingham to continue on his magnanimous way, as he is the most likely to help get Real on the scoresheet.

Union Berlin vs Real Madrid Tip 3: Jude Bellingham to Score or Assist @20/21 with bet365