Unibet Review: Complete Bookmaker Guide 2023

Our betting expert offers up his Unibet review, analysing all their sportsbook has to offer in 2023.

Introduction to Unibet

Unibet are somewhat of an upcoming bookmaker that boasts an incredible range of markets and selections, proving themselves as worthy rivals to some of the best betting sites out there such as bet365 and William Hill.

We’re here to take you through all of their sportsbook has to offer, from their sign up offer, markets and existing customer promotions to security and customer service, as well as everything in between.

Unibet Sign Up Offer

Unibet gives you the opportunity to claim £40 in bonuses if your first bet loses thanks to their sign-up offer. It’s a really simple offer to claim, with you not needing a promo code to be eligible.

As well as getting £40 in free bets back you’ll also get a £10 casino bonus that can be used on Unibet’s casino.

If your qualifying bet loses, you will get your stake back up to £40, with you able to claim your casino bonus once you have completed the sportsbook section of the sign up offer.

This bonus comes with a 3x wagering requirement, meaning you need to wager your bonus amount three times before you can withdraw anything, and must be done within seven days.

Unibet Sports Markets

Unibet has an incredible range of football markets, possessing a wealth of games and a variety of selections that surpasses most other UK bookmakers.

Everything from Champions League games to regional matches in the UK and Germany to leagues in Africa and Asia, you’re able to bet on a huge range of leagues and competitions with Unibet’s sportsbook.

Alongside this comes great in-play selections, with the usual markets all offers that cover the likes of goals, correct scores, player shots, to some of the newer and interesting 90 minute markets like team fouls, tackles and passes.

While they are missing some of the individual player markets like tackles, fouls and passes, these can be forgiven when seeing the huge array of selections and matches you can bet on with Unibet.

Beyond this, they offer some great odds boosts on their biggest European games, enhancing the likes of ‘Goalscorer’, ‘Shots on Target’ and ‘Goal over/unders’ markets.

Users should always check these ahead of European nights to be able to make full use of these boosts.

All markets are easily accessible from their handy A-Z sports section that enables users to find the market they want quickly and easily.

Outside of football, Unibet offers markets for a huge range of other sports, such as horse racing and snooker to bowling and curling.

While their markets are similar to many other bookmakers, it’s these niche options that set them apart from the rest. Unibet truly has something for everyone as sports like surfing, handball and chess betting are not offered in many other places.

Well over 1000 selections for sports like football, baseball, NBA and more are offered by Unibet.

Their horse racing markets are also impressive, featuring races from around the world at very competitive odds.

In tandem with their horses, Unibet’s dog racing markets feature selections from around the world, and with over 1000 available selections for tennis, all of the major UK sports are well covered here.

Unibet Existing Customer Offers

Alongside their incredible sign up bonus, Unibet has a range of offers that existing customers can take advantage of as well.

Daily Bet Builder Uni Boost

Unibet’s bet builder boost is one of the best offers out there for new and existing customers to make use of, allowing you to once boost a single-game bet builder for any football match every day/

All you need to do is create a pre-match single-game bet builder with 3+ legs and minimum odds of 4/1 (3.0). Unibet will then boost your odds and increase your potential winnings.

This is a great offer for all football fans, as it allows you to get much better odds on your bet builders.

Champions League Odds Boost

Unibet allows you to boost your bets placed on Champions League games every week with their Champions League Odds Boost offer.

These markets you’re able to get boosted on include the likes of ‘First Goalscorer’, ‘To score anytime’ and ‘Shots on Target’.

Champions & Europa League Profit Boost

Unibet gives users the chance to boost their bet builders by 25% on any Champions League, Europa League or Conference League games.

Simply create a single-game 3+ leg bet builder on any games taking place in the aforementioned competitions. The minimum odds of this need to be 2/1 (3.0), with you able to get a 25% odds boost.

Unibet Free Bet Credits

Unibet sportsbook offers some timely free bets and promotions centred around big sporting events and spectacles.

These are sometimes free to claim, whilst some will require you to go through a few qualifying steps.

These free bets often come in the form of £5 or £1 free bets, whilst sometimes you’ll be required to stake a certain amount to get involved.

These only come around once so often, so it's always worth users checking with Unibet to see if they are offering any of these bonuses or promotions.

Unibet In Play Betting and Live Streaming

Unibet offers a dedicated in-play tab and a menu allows you to stay up to date with all the events going on and bet on them in-play

As well as this, they also offer a seamless method of updating odds so users can see and play on the best possible odds they can get at that moment.

Their in-play menu is super easy to use, simply click on the in-play event you want to bet on and all of the important information and odds will appear to you, with an in-depth look a mere click away.

Their live streaming is also second to none in the realm of UK bookmakers, with a live streaming tab showing you exactly what you can watch.

This way you will be able to know precisely what you can watch and this can inform your bets accordingly to make full use of their streaming capabilities.

Despite not being licensed to show some sports like football, their horse racing and tennis options are great for users.

Unibet offers great options for users when it comes to in-play betting and live streaming, allowing you to be kept up to date as well as knowing exactly what you can watch before you bet.

Unibet Desktop and App Interface

Unibet’s site and app are both remarkably easy to navigate, with clear odds and markets presented at all times. An A-Z of sports makes it quick to find whatever you are looking for amongst their impressive range of markets.

The colour scheme is aesthetically pleasing, with their white and green design offering a good contrast that displays all pertinent information quickly and easily for users to read.

Their homepage also provides an excellent overview of all the day's most important sport action, as well as any in-play events currently going on.

There is a little bit too much on offer at times, with some areas of their site being a touch cluttered and difficult to navigate. Alongside this, if you are attempting to access their promotions in the app, you are redirected to a webpage. This is not the end of the world but is an inconvenience for some users.

Unibet’s app,however, is far better than some of the other UK bookmakers, especially outside of the bigger sportsbooks, and their commitment to user experience in this area should be commended.

Unibet Security

Unibet is regulated by both the Gibraltar and UK Gambling Commissions meaning they are legally required to operate fairly and with openness towards their users. This essentially means they cannot infringe upon customer rights and have to protect all data under UK law.

They are secured by SSL Encryption software, meaning all data is protected by means of encryption alongside working with TrustWave, a world-leading security detection and response system.

Finally, they are affiliated with charities committed to user welfare such as the likes of GamCare, all ensuring they operate in a fair and secure way so as to best protect your information.

Unibet is licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission as well as being in league with many different methods and companies all committed to the protection of user information and data.

Unibet Payment Options

Depositing and withdrawing from Unibet is remarkably easy with a dedicated menu located in the top right corner of your screen where you can manage all your funds and banking with them.

They offer a range of payment options, all of which can be found below:

Method Fees? Minimum Deposit Processing Time Minimum Withdrawal Processing Time Debit Card None £5 Immediate £5 1 Banking Day Apple Pay None £5 Immediate £5 Hours ‘Mypaysafecard’ None £10 Immediate £10 1 Banking Day PayPal (Ewallets) None £10 Immediate £10 12 Hours Bank Transfer None None Immediate None 1-3 Working Days Fast Bank Transfer None £10 1-5 Working Days £10 1 Working Day

Unibet Customer Service

Operator Unibet Phone Number 0800 329 393 Email info-uk@unibetsupport.com Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

Unibet have a dedicated help section in both their app and website that can be found in the menus section or at the bottom of the page respectively.

Within these, there will be a series of tabs each with its own FAQs, with these addressing a range of areas regarding their sportsbook.

You can always access the 24/7 live chat, where more detailed questions and answers can be found, with you also able to get in contact with them via their helpline or email.

Unibet Review

Unibet prove to be one of the best online sportsbooks in the UK given they operate in a market with many other bookmakers being far larger than themselves.

Their sign-up offer, that can be claimed without a promo code, allows you to get the stake from your first bet back up to £40 if it loses, a great offer.

Alongside this, they also have a range of great promotions, enhanced odds and boosts, especially where football is concerned.

They boast one of the largest ranges of sports betting markets out there, offering everything from football and horse racing to chess and surfing.

Their football markets are the star of the show offering, covering all of the biggest competition, right down to regional matches.

Their enhanced odds for European games also allows bettors to get much improved odds on a range of football markets.

They also offer an impressive array of in-play betting options, and a live streaming service where users can know exactly what they can watch and play accordingly.

Unibet only falters in a few small areas, with their boosts for the likes of football and horse racing not being offered across all markets, whilst their website and app can be a touch overcrowded at times.

However, all of this is overshadowed by Unibet’s incredible selection of markets, odds and games they have on offer which surpasses most bookmakers in the UK.