U21s Euros Final Predictions and Betting Tips: 7/2 Spanish Goalscorer tipped England vs Spain clash

Our football betting expert offers up his three best U21s Euro Final predictions and betting tips ahead of England vs Spain this Saturday at 17:00.

England's Under-21s will be aiming to end 39 years of hurt this weekend as they bid to see off Spain and become the first Young Lions team to be crowned European champions since 1984.

However, Lee Carsley's side may fall at the final hurdle against La Rojita, who are bidding to lift the trophy for a record sixth time.

U21s Euros Final Betting Tips

Spain to lift the trophy @ 5/6 with bet365

Over 2.5 goals @ 43/40 with bet365

Sergio Gomez to score at any time @ 7/2 with bet365

Learn more about the bet365 Bonus Code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Spain can succeed for a sixth time

Spain's Under-21s have won the European Championship on three occasions inside the last 12 years and their fabulous recent record in the competition is likely to be maintained with a victory over England at the Adjarabet Arena in Batumi.

La Rojita were eliminated at the semi-final stage two years ago – losing 1-0 to Portugal – but they have responded by going on a 19-match unbeaten run.

Santi Denia's side have been the tournament's top scorers with 13 goals and they look to be peaking at the right time.

However, there was room for improvement after Spain edged past quarter-final opponents Switzerland with a 2-1 extra-time success.

But they shifted up a few gears in the semi-final against Ukraine, recovering from the loss of an early goal to register a superb 5-1 victory.

Spain appear to be approaching the final in ominously good form and England may not be quite able to match them.

The Young Lions were relatively comfortable 3-0 winners against Israel in the semi-finals but had to ride their luck three days previously when defeating Portugal 1-0 in the quarter-finals.

Portugal were eliminated despite winning the shot count 18 to six but their general dominance of that fixture should encourage Spain, who look decent value to lift the trophy.

U21s Euros Final Tip 1: Spain to lift the trophy @ 5/6 with bet365

Talented teams could serve up a treat

England have kept clean sheets in all five of their matches at the European Under-21 Championship but their sequence of shutouts could come to an end in an entertaining final.

Spain have been playing fluent, incisive football and will be high on confidence after their four-goal success over Ukraine.

However, the Iberians have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last three fixtures and they may struggle to prevent the Young Lions from getting on the scoresheet.

Four of Spain's five matches have featured at least three goals - although one of those outings went to extra-time - and a wager on over 2.5 goals could be profitable on Saturday.

U21s Euros Final Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals @ 43/40 with bet365

Gomez set to be among the goals

Spanish attackers Abel Ruiz and Sergio Gomez have each netted three times in the tournament and they will probably pose the greatest threat to England's back line.

Braga centre-forward Ruiz has bagged 13 goals in 26 Under-21 internationals and could be the main focus of England defenders.

However, the pacy Gomez, who plays on the left of the front three, could be just as threatening.

Gomez plays much further forward for La Rojita than he does for Manchester City, where he generally features as a wingback.

He appears to be enjoying his new position and looks a tasty 7/2 shot to get on the scoresheet.

U21s Euros Final Tip 3: Sergio Gomez to score at any time @ 7/2 with bet365