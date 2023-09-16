Our betting expert offers his Tottenham vs Sheffield United predictions and betting tips, with Heung Min-Son tipped to get on the scoresheet.

Sheffield United shocked Tottenham Hotspur last season defeating them in the FA Cup to advance into the semi-finals of the competition, with the north London side now out for revenge when they host them on Saturday.

Tottenham vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

James Maddison 1.5+ Shots on Target @11/8 with bet365

Both Teams to Score @10/11 with bet365

Heung-Min Son to Score @5/6 with bet365

Madders taking aim

Ange Postecoglou has revolutionised this Spurs side in his own image, with Spurs now playing beautiful passing football, with James Maddison playing a key role in this.

The former Leicster man has been responsible for many assists and goals, as many would have been expected from the England midfielder.

In his new role, Maddison looks even better and is an excellent value to take aim at the goal and test the keeper a few times.

Across his last four league matches he has had 12 shots, at an average of four per game. His shots on target is perhaps the more impressive stat as he has averaged 2.25 per game and is favouried to continue this against Sheffield United today.

Tottenham vs Sheffield United Tip 1: James Maddison 1.5+ Shots on Target @11/8 with bet365

Spurs and Sheffield Seeing Goals

Both of these sides have demonstrated considerable goalscoring acumen over recent weeks, even the Blades, who are yet to claim a win, have looked impressive and scored regularly,

The away side have managed to scored in all of their last three home games, with one of these games coming against Manchester City.

Given goals can come from anywhere on the pitch, and with United showing their ability to score, even against the best the league has to offer, we're backing both teams to score here.

Tottenham vs Sheffield United Tip 2: Both Teams to Score @10/11 with bet365

Son seeing Goals

Despite Son’s considerable goal scoring ability, it took him until matchweek four to get on the scoresheet, with the forward doing it in style as he bagged a hat-trick against Burnley.

Having finally gotten off the mark, one can easily see him continuing to rack up the goals and come into his role as the sides premier striking option.

Many players will also be looking to supply him with the ball as their most prominent front man, with serious doubts around Richarlison’s ability, Son may have to shoulder this weight.

Tottenham vs Sheffield United Tip 3: Heung-Min Son to Score @5/6 with bet365