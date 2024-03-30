Tottenham vs Luton Predictions and Betting Tips: Spurs to rule supreme on home soil

Our football betting expert offers his Tottenham vs Luton predictions and betting tips as the two teams meet in the Premier League this Saturday.

Tottenham will look to return to winning ways when they welcome Luton Town to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League.

Tottenham vs Luton Betting Tips

Tottenham to win and both teams to score @ 11/10 with bet365

Over 3.5 Tottenham goals @ 6/4 with bet365

Over 11 corners @ 5/6 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Ange Postecoglou's men were humbled by Fulham in their last league game, with Spurs losing 3-0 at Craven Cottage.

That defeat could prove costly in their pursuit of the top four, but they still have a game in hand over fourth-placed Aston Villa, who they beat 4-0 earlier this month.

Luton are still fighting for survival under Rob Edwards and confidence will be low in their dressing room after nine games without a win in all competitions.

The Hatters are just one point above the drop zone and they will hope to trouble Spurs, who have been leaky at the back this season.

Spurs to get back on track

Tottenham sent some mixed messages to the rest of the Premier League before the international break as they showcased some of their best and worst traits under Postecoglou.

Against Villa Spurs were far too good and produced a clinical display, only to ruin that good work by losing 3-0 to Fulham.

Spurs looked lost at times against Marco Silva's men, but they should get back to winning ways against strugglers Luton.

Tottenham have scored 59 goals in 28 matches, while only Burnley and Sheffield United have conceded more than Luton.

Luton should have what it takes to score a consolation goal, though, with Edwards' side netting in 13 consecutive matches, while Spurs have only kept two clean sheets in their previous 10.

Tottenham vs Luton Tip 1: Tottenham to win and both teams to score @ 11/10 with bet365

Luton's weaknesses to be laid bare

The international break should have given both camps time to take stock of their form in recent months, but Luton's inability to keep clean sheets should continue.

Edwards' side has been ravaged by injury, and with most of his first-choice defenders on the sidelines, Spurs should be able to rack up the goals.

Luton have conceded four or more goals in three of their last four on the road and Spurs should be able to take them to the sword in front of their own supporters.

Tottenham vs Luton Tip 2: Over 3.5 Tottenham goals @ 6/4 with bet365

Chaotic game expected in the capital

Neither Spurs nor Luton can be accused of being boring to watch this season and we should be in for an end-to-end battle on Saturday.

Both Postecoglou and Edwards have used their attack as the first form of defence and both teams sit inside the top eight teams for corners taken this season.

Spurs have taken six more than Luton with 169, and if this game is an end-to-end tussle as expected, then it makes sense to back over 11 corners.

There have been at least 13 corners in Luton's last four games alone in the Premier League, and this match should be another where set-pieces play their part in the full-time result.

Tottenham vs Luton Tip 3: Over 11 corners @ 5/6 with bet365