Tottenham vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips: Duo of 2/1 Tips in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Tottenham vs Everton predictions and betting tips, as the two sides meet this Saturday at 15:00.

Tottenham’s poor run of form seems to have finally come to an end, as they collected two wins on the bounce, last time out against Nottingham Forest. They now prepare to welcome an Everton team fresh off of Carabao Cup heartbreak.

Tottenham vs Everton Betting Tips

Tottenham to Win & Both Teams to Score @2/1 with bet365

Over 6 Tottenham Corners @6/5 with bet365

Richarlison 1.5+ Shots on Target @2/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Spurs seem to have Sean’s number

Losing on penalties, after being ahead heading into the 5th one, is enough to put a damper on any side's morale, and a trip down to London is exactly not what the doctor ordered for Everton.

Sean Dyche has never beaten Spurs in London, and Everton have only managed to earn one win against Tottenham in their last 21 games against them.

Spurs are bringing with them their newfound form into the game as well, one that saw them ascend to the top of the league before losing five in a row. Since these two back-to-back should have seen them on their way to finding their groove back.

Everton haven’t been too shabby on the road either and should be able to find at least one in this game, having only been kept out by Liverpool to this point when not at Goodison.

Look for Tottenham to eventually come out on top but not before the Toffees can salve some of their wounds with a goal.

Tottenham vs Everton Tip 1: Tottenham to Win & Both Teams to Score @2/1 with bet365

Tottenham taking flight

The Lilywhites seem to relish playing at home right now, and this has culminated in them earning heaps of corners, something the Toffees haven't been too concerned with halting either.

Spurs have been averaging 6.88 corners per home game, and are earning seven or more in 50% of their games to this point.

Everton equally, concedes 6.13 per away game, and have seen seven or more in 50% of their matches also.

Therefore it looks likely that Tottenham will be able to take flight from the corner flag and pepper the Everton box, as they haven’t seemed to take much action to halt their opponents

Tottenham vs Everton Tip 2: Over 6 Tottenham Corners @6/5 with bet365

Richarlison is out for revenge

Richarlison was a long-time servant of the Toffees, yet he did leave under poor circumstances, one that led to him earning the ire of the Everton faithful.

He will no doubt have remembered this and be out for revenge against his old club in his new house.

Hitting a purple patch will no doubt have emboldened him also, with three in his last two and a series of injuries ensuring him a lion's share of the minutes.

Averaging 1.3 shots on target per game, something he will only want to increase, in his efforts to strike back at his old side.

Tottenham vs Everton Tip 3: Richarlison 1.5+ Shots on Target @2/1 with bet365