Tottenham vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips: Spurs should edge lively encounter

Our football betting expert offers his Tottenham vs Crystal Palace predictions and betting tips, ahead of their Premier League clash this Saturday.

Tottenham's hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League were dented by a 2-1 home defeat to Wolves last time out and they are aiming to bounce back against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Eagles made a winning start under new manager Oliver Glasner last weekend, beating 10-man Burnley 3-0, but their most recent trip to north London ended in a 5-0 drubbing by Arsenal.

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tottenham to win & both teams to score @ 15/8 with bet365

Over 4.5 Crystal Palace corners @ 11/10 with bet365

Jordan Ayew to be shown a card @ 5/2 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Clean sheet may elude slick Spurs again

Tottenham have won and both teams have scored in five of their last six Premier League home games and that trend may well continue against Crystal Palace.

The Eagles showed plenty of attacking intent in their first match under Glasner, albeit against a struggling Burnley side who had Josh Brownhill sent off in the 35th minute.

The injury to England centre-back Marc Guehi is a blow to their chances of avenging October's 2-1 defeat to Spurs at Selhurst Park.

Tottenham have scored in all 25 of their league fixtures under Ange Postecoglou, whose attacking ethos means that clean sheets are a rarity for the Lilywhites.

They are likely to be missing first-choice full-backs Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie, boosting Palace's hopes of getting on the scoresheet, but Tottenham's attacking players should cause serious problems for the visitors.

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace Tip 1: Tottenham to win & both teams to score @ 15/8 with bet365

Palace could be underrated in corners market

Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace had just 24 per cent of possession in October's home defeat to Tottenham, but still managed to amass 11 corners to their opponents' two.

Palace had six corners in their last away game, a 1-1 draw at Everton, and racked up 12 against Burnley in their first match under former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Glasner.

Postecoglou's Tottenham are unlikely to sit back and Palace pose a significant threat on the break so they are worth backing to win over 4.5 flag-kicks.

Manchester City gained 14 corners in their FA Cup fourth-round win at Tottenham in January and, while Palace are clearly not in the same class as the champions, they can exceed expectations in the corners market.

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace Tip 2: Over 4.5 Crystal Palace corners @ 11/10 with bet365

Ayew unlikely to shy away from defensive duties

Crystal Palace will have to work hard to suppress a lively Tottenham attacking unit, so expect to see winger Jordan Ayew defending from the front on Saturday.

The experienced Ghana international was the toast of player-prop punters in the home win over Burnley, contributing a goal, an assist and a yellow card, and he should be backed to collect another booking at Spurs.

Ayew's six cautions in the league this season include one in the reverse fixture against Tottenham and another in Palace's most recent away trip to Everton.

He was also booked against Mozambique in his final appearance for Ghana at January's Africa Cup of Nations and he could find himself in trouble with referee John Brooks.

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace Tip 3: Jordan Ayew to be shown a card @ 5/2 with bet365