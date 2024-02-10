Tottenham vs Brighton Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Three O’Clock Game

Our football betting expert offers his Tottenham vs Brighton predictions and betting tips, ahead of their Premier League clash at 15:00.

Tottenham’s season has gone from day to night and back again as they have regained some decent form, after a dodgy run in December. Next up in their sights is a Brighton side, who haven’t quite reached the heights of yesteryear.

Tottenham vs Brighton Betting Tips

Tottenham to Win @5/6 with bet365

Brighton Under 5 Corners @4/5 with bet365

Over 3 Goals @1/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Spurred on

Both these sides have seen spurts of form, but seem to have met each other at inverse points on their seasons.

Tottenham are now four games unbeaten, with four wins on the bounce at home.

Brighton on the other hand are coming into this clash winless in their last five, when on the road. They have also been punished of late losing to the likes of Luton, Wolves and West Ham, before finally registering a win against Crystal Palace.

And whilst many can only see as far as their most recent game against each other, where Brighton came away with a 4-2 victory.

Whilst this may be prevalent in the fan's memory, one could bank on it being fresh in the Spurs players' minds, as they look for revenge.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has often made a difference to this Spurs side, as it should prove enough to overcome the Seagulls.

Tottenham vs Brighton Tip 1: Tottenham to Win @5/6 with bet365

Flightless Seagulls

Despite often being branded as a fast-paced attacking side, Brighton are missing out on one crucial area, this being the potential for goals from the corner flag.

They presently have one of the worst corner rates in the Premier League, when playing away from home, and this is far from a blip, having followed them wherever they have gone.

The Seagulls have been averaging a lowly 2.65 corners per road game, and have only earned four or more in one of their 11 games away from the South Coast.

Despite being so named for the terrors of the British Isles coastline, the Seagulls are struggling to take flight this year and trouble their opposition from the corner flag.

Tottenham vs Brighton Tip 2: Brighton Under 5 Corners @4/5 with bet365

Goals Galore

Goals will fly in North London as two of the highest-scoring sides in the league this term clash.

Spurs have seen the over-three-goals line hit in five games on the bounce now, whilst Brighton are following an interesting but handy trend that looks to be coming our way.

Seagulls are following a path of a low-scoring run, then being replaced with tonnes of goals, something that has happened thrice now.

This happened at the end of January, as after two 0-0 draws their next two games saw four and five goals. It also happened in December where after a droll 1-1 draw their next match saw six scored.

Spurs have been in the goals and will continue in this vein, and as the Seagulls hit their updraft, the goals could come pouring in.

Tottenham vs Brighton Tip 3: Over 3 Goals @1/1 with bet365