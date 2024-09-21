Tottenham vs Brentford Predictions: Experts Football Tips 21/9/24

Our football betting expert offers his Tottenham vs Brentford predictions, ahead of their London derby clash this Saturday at 15:00.

We have yet another London derby in the offing this weekend, as Tottenham will be hosting Brentford, in a battle for capital, between the North and South respectively.

Spurs, however, need a result, having won just one of their last five, as the Bees have been buzzing quite happily along. Yet, their flight path looks set to be upset, on their journey north.

Tottenham vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tottenham to Win & BTTS @13/8 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Under 9.5 Brentford Shots @4/5 with bet365

Over 7 Tottenham Corners @5/6 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Check out the bet365 sign-up offer to claim free bets

Already have a bet365 account? Claim hundreds in free bets with our guide to the best UK welcome offers

Read all about the best betting sites with our expert’s guide

Spurs Swatting the Bees

It has a split season for Brentford, as they enjoy a host of victories at home, but when they leave the GTech it all seems to fall apart for the Bees.

Spurs may not be in the finest of form, but home support still counts for something in North London, and it should be enough to see them secure a much-needed three points.

Particularly with Brentford having lost both their road matches to this point, even if they did get unlucky with the draw, facing Liverpool and Manchester City so far.

Ange Postecoglou's side may not have the talent of these two, but it certainly possesses enough to get past this Brentford side at home.

After this, it is just the goals that remain the question, but these two have enjoyed their fair share of entertaining contests of late.

Both sides have only been kept out once this term, with the Bees even managing to sneak one past Man City’s imperious back line.

Equally, all four of the last head-to-head clashes between the two have seen both sides get a goal, regardless of who is hosting, something else that bodes well for the line.

Spurs dispatched Brentford last time they came out at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and will look to do so again, even if the Bees can deliver a sting of their own.

Tottenham vs Brentford Tip 1: Tottenham to Win & BTTS @13/8 with bet365

Lacking Sting

Brentford may have encountered two of the toughest sides in the Premier League, whilst away from home, but their job is unlikely to get any easier.

Their frontline has been thoroughly shut down of late, and one can see this occurring again, with Spurs' defence being one of their more impressive features.

The Bees have been managing a mere 7 shots per game, something that they would be lucky to earn once again.

This is a far cry from the 9.5 line, and at around evens, this is an excellent option. Something will have had to have gone massively awry if they are to see their shooting rate climb above this.

Tottenham have not allowed their opponents more than 10 shots, whilst playing in their backyard this term, denying even Arsenal this rate.

Brentford will be outmatched in this one, and are unlikely to see their shots get into double figures.

Tottenham vs Brentford Tip 2: Under 9.5 Brentford Shots @4/5 with bet365

Tottenham Taking Flight

Spurs' first four results may not have all swung their way, but one thing they do have going for them is an ability to earn an astronomical number of corners.

So much so, they have been averaging 11 per match, and have always hit the over 7 corners line so far, regardless of being at home, away or their opposition.

This is then only helped by the fact that the Bees have struggled to keep the skies clear over their own box, giving up around 10.5 corners per 90 minutes, when away.

All signs point towards Spurs having their way with Brentford and earning a slew of corners in the process.

Tottenham vs Brentford Tip 3: Over 7 Tottenham Corners @5/6 with bet365