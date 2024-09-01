The 2024/25 Champions League group stage has been drawn, with our expert eyeing Atletico Madrid and Juventus as value teams to back.

The Champions League saw some brand new changes come into effect this season.

Groups are gone, with all 36 sides are now placed in a league format with the top 24 going through.

This new-look tournament has also prompted some unique betting markets to arise, one our experts have been keeping a close eye on, with Juve and Atletico standing out in particular.

Top 3 Champions League Bets

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Top Italian Team in League Stage - Juventus @11/4 with bet365

Atletico Madrid - Top Eight Finish @7/5 with bet365

Brest to Finish Bottom in League Stage @16/1 with bet365

Getting the Old Lady Back on Her Feet

It is no secret that Juventus have been off the pace for some time now, once the supposed kings of the Serie A, they now haven’t claimed the league title since 2020, and that mountain top still seems some way off.

However, they could become the toast of Italy on the continental stage, as they have been gifted a remarkably easy draw, particularly compared with their compatriots.

Whilst they will have to contend with Manchester City, beyond that they are more than capable of competing with all the other sides, the next best being the likes of RB Leipzig, Benfica, Club Brugge and Aston Villa.

However, whilst Inter and AC Milan lead them in the betting to be the best Italian side, their draws are much harder, with far more potential downside.

Inter must face the likes of City, Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig, whilst Milan have it even harder, contending with Liverpool, Real Madrid and Leverkusen.

The Milan sides could well be facing up to three potential losses, as the Old Lady, is in with a shot of winning or securing results in perhaps seven of their matches.

This would be comfortably enough to put them over the top and at 11/4 the price is definitely worth looking into.

Madrid Making Moves

When reading this title, many may have thought we would be talking about Real Madrid, but that is not the case as we turn to their red and white counterparts Atletico, who have been treated extremely kindly in the draw.

As such they are our pick to make it into the top eight, and with a price of 7/5, there is certainly value contained within this.

This thanks to their remarkably easy draw, such that they avoid the majority of the big boys, only having to take on a PSG side that have lost their sting after losing Mbappe.

Joined by the likes of RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen and Benfica all of whom on their day Atleti are more than capable of defeating.

Not to mention the fact they had an incredible transfer window, bringing in the likes of Julian Alvarez, Connor Gallagher, Robin Le Normand and Alexander Sorloth.

The red side of Madrid looks poised for big things this term and who's to say the Champions League won’t be their focus.

Could be Bottom for Brest

Brest snuck into the Champions League off the back of a decent run out in Ligue 1 last term, but they may well be in for a rude awakening.

The bookies seem to be glossing over Brest’s chances for this and at 16/1 the price is definitely worth checking out.

First up, they have had a rough draw, having to face the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen, PSV and Shakhtar Donetsk,

Their lesser opponents give pause for concern also though, as Salzburg, Sturm Graz and Sparta Praha, whilst perhaps technically worse sides, will still offer up a worthy challenge.

Brest could find themselves outmatched and out-supported in nye on every match they play, something that does not bode well for their first outing in Europe.