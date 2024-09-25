Three things we learned from last weekend's Premier League action

After last weekend’s Premier League round-up our expert breaks down what he learned, and any wagers to back based off of this.

The two leading contenders for the Premier League title locked horns for the first time this season last weekend and a last-gasp equaliser from John Stones ensured Manchester City and Arsenal shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

Just three points separate defending champions City at the top of the table and sixth-placed Newcastle, with those two going head-to-head at St James’ Park this weekend.

Premier League Outright Tips

Everton picked up their first point of the season away to fellow relegation candidates Leicester on Saturday, with 18th-placed Southampton also getting the ball rolling with a 1-1 draw against Ipswich.

Further up the table, Liverpool proved their defeat against Nottingham Forest was just a small bump in the road as they returned to form in style, while both Aston Villa and Brighton continued their solid starts to the new campaign.

We have analysed all of the action and come up with three key takeaways to drive us into this weekend’s top-flight fixtures.

An injury that could shape the title battle

Sunday’s early-season title showdown at the Etihad was the talk of the Premier League last weekend and, while the 2-2 draw gave us little idea of who holds the advantage, an injury in the first half could prove to be the biggest factor for the coming season.

Midfield mainstay Rodri, who is widely considered to be the best holding midfielder in the world, limped off halfway through the first half after a collision with Thomas Partey, and the news emerging from the Manchester City camp is not optimistic.

Reports suggest it could be a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury, and the Spain international’s potential lengthy absence has shifted the outright odds for the Premier League in Arsenal’s favour.

The Citizens lost four of the five games Rodri missed last season and the 28-year-old has lost just once in his last 50 appearances. There is no getting away from the fact that what looked to be a minor collision could prove pivotal to the destiny of the Premier League title.

Tip - Arsenal to win the Premier League at 6/4 with bet365

Liverpool bounce back from Forest blip

After a flawless start to the Arne Slot era, Liverpool hit their first stumbling block after the international break with a shock defeat at home to Nottingham Forest.

That was a far cry from their 3-0 win at Old Trafford, but the Reds have shown that was just a small blip with a couple of convincing victories, first winning at the San Siro before netting three times in the first half to see off Bournemouth last weekend.

Next up is a trip to Molineux to face a Wolves side who have lost three successive games in all competitions. After conceding just two goals in six competitive matches, Slot’s men can continue their smooth start to the season.

Tip - Liverpool to win to nil at 15/8 with bet365

Light at the end of the tunnel for the Red Devils

Manchester United dropped points for the third time this season in a goalless draw away to Crystal Palace last weekend, but there were glimpses that they may be finding their feet. They may carry a surprising amount of confidence into Sunday’s standout game against Tottenham Hotspur.

United had significantly more possession, shots and touches than Palace and come up against a Spurs side who have lost to Newcastle and Arsenal this month.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have won only one of their last eight Premier League away games and that came against relegated Sheffield United last season, so the Red Devils may fancy their chances on Sunday.

Tip - Manchester United to win at 13/10 with bet365