Sweden vs Italy Predictions and Betting Tips: Best game of the Women’s World Cup so far to be seen

Our football expert brings you his Sweden vs Italy predictions and betting tips, for what is the biggest match up of the Women's World Cup so far.

The Women’s World Cup is well into its second gameweek now, with many clubs already having secured their place in the round of 16. Sweden and Italy are next up now however, as will be looking to book their places.

Sweden vs Italy Betting Tips

Over 2 Goals @5/4 with bet365

Amanda Ilestedt 0.5+ Shots @1/1 with bet365

Italy Over 3 Corners @5/6 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 Bonus Code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Both sides emerged victorious from their first matches. Sweden defeating South Africa comfortably, as should be expected of the World #3’s. Meanwhile Italy, #16, beat Argentina in a hard fought 1-0 win.

They now sit on three points apiece with whichever side that takes the win in this game is in a superb place to go through.

Great Goal Line

This game is poised to be an almighty clash, with goals capable of being scored at both ends, and as one of the best matchups of the tournament so far.

And yet, the bookies seem to be seriously underestimating the prowess of both sides especially where goalscoring is concerned.

Sweden could well carry this line on their own, their games averaging 3.3 goals per match, while they score over 2.5 goals in 60% of the matches they play.

Italy are no slouch either netting 1.4 goals per game, and averaging around 1.9 goals per match with them involved.

Both sides are therefore capable of scoring and conceding, all one really needs is an over of 2 goals.

Furthermore Sweden netted three against South Africa last game, and will want to continue in this vein to allow them to book their places in the knockouts.

Sweden vs Italy Tip 1: Over 2 Goals @5/4 with bet365

Impressive Ilestedt

Amanda Ilestedt is the captain of her side and seems to be leading from the front, even though she plays centre-half herself.

In the competition against South Africa, she racked up an impressive 5 shots across the whole game, playing every minute, and then being rewarded with her efforts with a goal.

Furthermore to this point is her set piece target specialism, with her height allowing her to get up well and direct balls goalwards from, corners and free kicks.

It is worth noting that for this bet, the shots do not need to go in, be on target or saved by the keeper, they simply need to be directed goalwards.

This is great as they can be blocked, miss or even hit the woodwork and the bet will still cash.

At evens the odds for just the single shot were too good to turn down, but more could be on the cards for the Swedish captain.

Sweden vs Italy Tip 2: Amanda Ilestedt 0.5+ Shots @1/1 with bet365

Azzurre Aerial Bombardment

Despite only being #16 in the World Le Azzurre are no slouch and could look to take the fight to the Swedes in this game.

This could well result in more than a few corners for the Italians, who will look to then bring the heat from the corner spot.

They have again been seriously underestimated by the bookies in this regard, with three corners being achievable by virtually any team regardless of their competition.

They got 5 in their last outing against Argentina, and will no doubt be spurred on by this result, and into perhaps an excellent performance.

Sweden vs Italy Tip 3: Italy Over 3 Corners @5/6 with bet365